If you are a fashion watcher, then Paris Fashion Week is where your attention should be. Similarly, for those who are celebrity watchers, the event in France’s capital has been where the who’s who of Hollywood and fashion have gathered.

Even our very own ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish appearance with her husband, Nick Jonas, at the Valentino show on Sunday at the event, which began on 27 February and will continue until 7 March.

It is said that Paris Fashion Week is considered among the Big 4 — New York, London, Milan and Paris. This means that if fashion is your life, then the Paris Fashion Week is an unmissable event. After all, it’s one place where designer houses — everyone from Christian Dior to Balenciaga to Schiaparelli to Alexander McQueen and Chanel showcase their works.

But, what exactly makes Paris Fashion Week so important? Why do all fashion designers and celebrities flock to this event?

Birth of Paris Fashion Week

Paris has always been a centre for fashion. Journalist and former Business of Fashion reporter Osman Ahmed has said that Paris’s haute couture history makes it the epicentre of fashion. “As a city, it takes the art form very seriously.”

The Paris Fashion Week as we know it today, which displays haute couture shows, started back in 1945. However, the foundation for such shows was laid down by designers such as Charles Worth (in the late 19th century) and Paul Poiret (in the early 20th century).

Vogue reports that Poiret combined commerce with socialising, throwing a series of galas where attendees were asked to come dressed in their finest. By the 1920s and 1930s, other fashion houses emerged and these galas became smaller, with the designers focusing on the styles and fashion.

In 1945, Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture laid down regulations that all couture houses had to present at least 35 looks each season. This eventually gave way to the first official Paris Fashion Week in 1973. It was organised by the Fédération Française de la Couture as a fundraiser event to renovate the Palace of Versailles, which was also the event’s location.

The first Paris Fashion Week saw designs by Yves Saint Laurent, Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Dior as well as Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta.

Drama at Paris Fashion Week

Since its inception or modern-day foundation in 1973, fashion designers have always put their best foot forward at the event, showcasing their most jaw-dropping designs.

This is one of the reasons why Paris Fashion Week is considered important, as designs showcased then have changed or revolutionised the fashion world itself. For instance, in 1984, Thierry Mugler — a French designer famous for dressing pop stars such as Madonna, Grace Jones and Duran Duran sent Black-American model Pat Cleveland, six months pregnant at the time, dressed as the Virgin Mary.

The same year also saw Jean Paul Gaultier display his conical bra, which Madonna made popular later in her Blonde Ambition World tour.

As time has passed, the shows at Paris Fashion Week have only gotten more dramatic. In 2014, Chanel’s designer head Karl Lagerfeld ditched the traditional runway in favour of an extravagant supermarket spectacle, complete with Chanel-branded groceries.

If that wasn’t enough then who can forget when French brand Coperni dramatically sprayed a dress onto Bella Hadid as part of their runway presentation for the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

As former Harper’s Bazaar UK editor Anna Vitiello says, “Brands really go for it here. Even if they’ve already shown in another city they often still host an event or a presentation in Paris because they know it’s the place where everyone from the industry will be.”

Business at Paris Fashion Week

It is important to understand that the primary purpose of Paris Fashion Week is present their new collections for the fashion press, retail buyers, and others with influence in the fashion world. Fashion journalists review the collections just as film critics might cover new releases at Cannes.

And Paris Fashion Week has the most number of retail buyers and influencers.

Sustainable luxury brand BAV TAiLOR was quoted as saying, “The calibre of buyers and press that scout my brand in Paris are crucial for scaling my business to the next level.”

Experts note that having a showcase at the Paris Fashion Week can establish a brand’s presence. It is said that this event help open doors for smaller brands.

With inputs from agencies

