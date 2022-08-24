Pakistan’s Javed Bajwa set to retire: Top contenders to replace army chief and why India should care

While Javed Qamar Bajwa is slated to give up his post on 29 November, the question of who will succeed him looms large. Let’s take a look at some contenders and dark horses and why New Delhi should keep a close watch

Javed Qamar Bajwa, perhaps the most important man in Pakistan, is slated to retire on 29 November.

While there have been reports that the Pakistani government led by Shehbaz Sharif may grant him another extension – his second as the army chief after being given a three-year extension on 29 November 2019 – uncertainty looms.

A senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader hinted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could initiate discussions on the appointment by the end of August, and possibly take a decision by mid-September, Dawn reported.

With the 61-year-old Bajwa likely to nominate his successor in the next two months, let’s take a look at the possible contenders.

Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

In the current cohort, Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza is senior-most amongst the four candidates belonging to the same batch.

A military source, while commenting on his profile, said he was the clear frontrunner for either of the two posts of COAS and CJCSC, Dawn reported.

He hails from the Sindh Regiment; the same parent unit as the outgoing CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza. Lt-Gen Mirza has had an impressive career in the Army, particularly in senior leadership positions during the past seven years.

He came to prominence as director-general military operations (DGMO) during the last two years of Gen Raheel Sharif’s tenure.

In that role, he was part of Gen Raheel Sharif’s core team at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which supervised the military operation against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants in North Waziristan.

Lt-Gen Asim Munir

As per CNBC, Munir is serving as a Quartermaster general in the Pakistan Army.

He was appointed as the 23rd Director-General of the ISI in 2018, but replaced in eight months at the insistence of then prime minister Imran Khan, as per The Times of India.

He was succeeded by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Although he was promoted to the rank of two-star general in September 2018, he took charge two months later.

As a result, his four-year tenure as Lt-Gen will end on 27 November, around the same time when the incumbent CJCSC and COAS will be doffing their army uniform.

Since the recommendations and decisions for the appointment of the two four-star generals are to be made a little earlier, it would be for Gen Bajwa to decide if his name is to be included and for the prime minister to make the final call.

Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas

Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas is most experienced in Indian affairs among the current brass.

Currently, he is the chief of general staff (CGS), effectively running the army with direct oversight of both operations and intelligence directorates at GHQ, Dawn reported.

As per CNBC, he is from the Baloch regiment.

Prior to that, he commanded the Rawalpindi-based but Kashmir-centric and politically-significant X Corps, which indicates that he enjoys the complete trust of the present army chief.

It was during his time as commander X Corps that the Indian and Pakistani armies reached an understanding on respecting the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LOC, and it was Lt-Gen Abbas’s job to ensure compliance.

Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood Raja

Belonging to the Baloch Regiment, Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood is currently president of the National Defence University. He also has extensive experience as chief instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He has commanded an infantry division based in North Waziristan.

From there, he was posted as director-general (Analysis) at the ISI, playing a crucial role in foreign policy analysis from a national security perspective.

That posting provided him with the opportunity of liaising with foreign intelligence agencies on behalf of the ISI, Dawn reported.

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed

Hameed, a former Director General of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is one of the four senior generals in contention for COAS post.

Hailed as the hero of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, Hameed has had a long and contentious journey, from sipping tea at Kabul’s famous Serena Hotel on 4 September, 2021, to Bahawalpur.

Hameed is the commander of the Bahawalpur corps of the Pakistan Army, commonly referred to as the 31 Corps.

Gen Bajwa and Lt-Gen Hameed have reportedly known each other for long. As brigadier, Lt-Gen Hameed served as chief of staff of the X Corps under Gen Bajwa, who was then commanding the corps.

He played a key role in bringing Imran Khan to Islamabad and remained steadfast with his protege even after General Bajwa had withdrawn his blessing.

Notably, Hameed is considered to be close to former prime minister Imran Khan who was ousted from power in April. In his long tenure as an army person, Hameed has handled several key military and diplomatic roles.

In the last phase of his stint as head of the ISI, he became focus of a controversy between Imran Khan and the COAS as the latter had decided to post him as commander of the Peshawar Corps and the former was not willing to relieve him.

He was ultimately posted out to Peshawar, where he served for less than a year before being moved to the Bahawalpur Corps.

Some political pundits say it might be difficult, if not impossible, for the PML-N leadership to consider him for the post of the next COAS due to the highly-publicised nature of his role as ISI chief during the last government’s tenure, Dawn reported.

As per Islam Khabar, Hameed hit headlines for boastfully claiming to have helped the Taliban oust the Americans last August.

The Americans suspect Hameed’s role in supporting former prime minister Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy claims against the US for his ouster, as per the reported.

Hameed’s chances have dimmed due to other reasons including the Russia-Ukraine War, the continuing skirmish with Iran and the growing belligerence with China – all of which have hastened Washington’s return to the region.

Hameed was moved out of ISI as Peshawar Corps Commander by Bajwa who was not happy with the subordinate officer usurping credit for the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan.

Bajwa entrusted Hameed with the responsibility of bringing around TTP to a ceasefire. On a familiar wicket, Hameed went overboard in wooing TTP leadership with the help of his `friends` in the Taliban government.

His efforts resulted in a truce between the Army and TTP but nothing more. The militant group was extremely cagey of the army and the possibility of being sold out to the US, a fear which came true with the killing of al Qaeda chief, Ayman al Zawahari and TTP leader Omar Khalid Khorasani.

With the talks ending in a stalemate and the TTP carrying out attacks against the army, Hameed’s failure had become apparent, giving Bajwa an excuse to move him out to Bahawalpur and bring a battle-hardened Lt. General Sardar Hassan Hayat Azhar to Peshawar to deal with TTP.

Last year, Hameed was sent on a high-profile visit to Kabul to patch up differences between the so-called moderate Taliban, mainly those who negotiated the February 2020 Doha Pact and the field commanders whose military push brought the group to power last August.

Hameed’s surprise transfer shows that the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is continually devising tactics to reconnect with the US which seeks a visible role in Afghanistan.

As Pakistan is hit by an economic catastrophe, Bajwa wants to keep Pakistan in Washington’s good books.

Hameed’s transfer could mean a possibility of a significant shift in Pakistan’s Afghan policy, beginning with the ongoing talks with the militant group, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Notably, TTP enjoys the patronage of the Afghan Taliban which rules Afghanistan and the abrupt removal of Hameed, reportedly with wide connections in the Taliban leadership, indicates his failure to find an early settlement with TTP.

Hameed’s transfer also indicates the grumblings within the army leadership are not over yet but General Bajwa is determined to clean up the stables before he leaves.

What about Bawja’s extension?

Anything is possible in Pakistani politics and the army.

Pakistan’s Parliament in January 2020 allowed the prime minister to extend the tenure of services chiefs at his discretion. The legislation had, however, fixed 64 as the age at which a service chief must be retired.

Gen Bajwa is therefore eligible for another term. This technicality had led to speculation that the incumbent may be seeking or interested in another extension.

According to the media outlet Islam Khabar, any possible extension could be between six months and ten days.

The speculation kicked off after a reported meeting between Bajwa and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in London early this month.

Although Sharif had often criticised Bajwa for removing him and forcing him to leave Pakistan, political expediency has brought about a change in his stance.

Post the meeting, the current discussion on possible successors to Bajwa in November could take a new twist.

The media portal citing Pakistani local media reported that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, an architect of the current coalition government, is in favour of another extension to Bajwa.

It also makes political sense given Bajwa’s troubled relationship with his former protege, Imran Khan.

A new Chief of Army Staff may not carry any such burden.

However, according to a military source, Gen Bajwa has communicated to those around him that he will retire in November. Inter-Services Public Relations, too, has confirmed that the chief is, indeed, retiring.

Dark horses

It must be noted that the three officers who are likely to remain in the queue would be Corps Commander Gujranwala Muhammad Amir and Corps Commander Multan Lt Gen Chiragh Haider and ISI DG Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh.

Lt-Gen Mohammad Amir belongs to the Artillery Regiment and is, at present, commanding the XXX Corps in Gujranwala. He is considered a close confidant of Gen Bajwa.

Previously, he was adjutant-general at the GHQ. As major-general, he commanded the 10 Infantry Division stationed in Lahore from 2017-18. He has also served as director-general Staff Duties at the COAS Secretariat, giving him considerable experience in both GHQ and command positions. Prior to that, he was military secretary to then President Asif Zardari from 2011-13. His career trajectory has brought him into close contact with the political decision-makers of today, Dawn reported.

Why does it matter to India?

The Pakistan military’s importance can’t be overstated.

Of its 75 years of Pakistan’s existence, its military – known as the establishment or euphemistically the ‘deep state’ – has ruled for 36 years.

No matter which civilian government is in office in Pakistan, power ultimately rests in the hands of the military, which has a long history of removing or exiling leaders it no longer finds amenable to its needs (see Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the late 1970s and Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan more recently).

As Sushant Sareen writes in ORF, “The army has honed its ability to keep a sword dangling over the head of every single politician to keep them compliant and obsequious. They have enough material to end the career of any politician. The army no longer needs to use its firepower power to get rid of an inconvenient politician when it can use the legal and judicial process to do the same.”

As per Quartz India, the armed forces run over 50 commercial entities worth over $20 billion including petrol pumps, huge industrial plants, banks, bakeries, schools and universities, hosiery factories, milk dairies, stud farms, and cement plants.

In short, the military is Pakistan’s biggest business conglomerate.

The Pakistan Army is also the country’s second-largest employer, as per Dawn.

The military is also one of the few institutions looked upon by the public favourably – by design.

As Ayesha Siddiqa writes in The Wire, “The officer corps puts forward a narrative to legitimise their economic ventures and conceal their predatory, kleptocratic behaviour. Their propaganda machine, the ISPR, has become a major media empire with one of the largest radio networks in the country. It finances the production of films and TV programmes, as well as deploying a large squad of social media operators to malign its critics and uphold its reputation.

The goal, Siddiqa writes, is to project an image of the army as the only institution with the will or capacity to protect Pakistan.

Siddiqa in her piece quoted American political scientist Stephen P Cohen as saying, “There are armies that guard their nation’s borders, there are those that are concerned with protecting their own position in society, and there are those that defend a cause or an idea. The Pakistan Army does all three.”

As Quartz India noted, “There are no indicators whatsoever that the Pakistan military will ever relinquish the primacy and unfettered powers it enjoys in its nation.”

India will thus need to keep a close watch on who succeeds Bajwa.

With inputs from agencies

