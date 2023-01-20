Pakistan’s crippling economic crisis: Is the country going the Sri Lanka way?

Pakistan is in dire financial straits with some even speculating the country is on the verge of bankruptcy.

While Islamabad’s economy has been teetering for a while as it struggles to recover from last year’s devastating floods, things have gotten even worse lately.

Reports have emerged of its foreign reserves falling to just $4.3 billion last week – which could cover three weeks of imports.

So, how worrying is the situation? Is Pakistan going the Sri Lanka way?

Let’s take a closer look:

Forex falls to record lows

According to QZ, the forex reserves on 6 January were at their lowest level in around a decade.

This, in addition to the looming $8 billion loans to be repaid this quarter.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee is down 20 per cent year over year against the US dollar – a weakening exacerbated since the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister in April.

That development came on the same day that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to break the deadlock over the release of the next tranche of assistance for the cash-strapped country.

The global lender has refused to issue the new installment of the already agreed loan since Pakistan was not living up to the promises it made when the stalled loan of $6 billion was restored last year.

Prime Minister Sharif also sought relaxation in the demand to increase electricity prices to compensate for the deviation of around Rs 500 billion from the annual circular debt management plan.

These remain the major stumbling blocks in reaching an initial understanding of a staff-level visit by the IMF to Pakistan.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar has expressed hope of receiving a second $3 billion bailout from Saudi Arabia.

The United States has responded by saying it wants to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position.

“This (Pakistan’s financial crisis) is a challenge that we are attuned to. I know that Pakistan has been working with the IMF, with international financial institutions. We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at his daily news conference on Wednesday.

“Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing. We are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners, but ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions,” he said.

Food, inflation, energy crisis

Pakistan has also been gripped by a food, inflation, and energy crisis.

According to Hindustan Times, inflation is currently at an eyewatering 28.7 per cent for food and non-food items.

That’s up from 24.5 per cent in December 2022 and 12.3 per cent from December 2021, as per Yahoo News.

Onion prices are an incredible 501 per cent higher than last year, while rice, wheat, pulses, and salt are 50 per cent more costly over the same period.

Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces witnessed stampedes for grain and flour, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s food minister Zamarak Achakzai warned that subsidised flour stocks have run out.

Financial Express reported that with Lahore facing a scarcity of flour, a 15 kilogramme bag sold for Rs 2050.

Meanwhile, the price of sugar and ghee, sold through the Utility Stores Corporation, skyrocketed from 25 to 62 per cent, according to the newspaper Dawn.

Earlier in January, Pakistan’s government ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 pm among other measures to conserve energy.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif told journalists the cabinet-approved measures to shut markets, including restaurants, aimed to save the cash-strapped country about Rs 62 billion.

He said additional immediate measures included shutting wedding halls by 10 pm daily.

He added that some market representatives had pushed for longer hours, but the government decided that earlier closure was needed.

Asif further said the prime minister had ordered all government departments to reduce electricity consumption by 30 per cent.

Asif said the energy conservation plan also included banning the production of energy inefficient bulbs and fans from February and July respectively.

He added Pakistan’s peak summer electricity usage was 29,000 megawatts (MW) compared with 12,000 MW in the winter, mainly due to the use of fans in hotter months.

Half of the street lights across the country will remain switched off as a “symbolic” gesture, the minister said.

Most of Pakistan’s electricity is produced using imported fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas, prices of which have sky-rocketed over recent months.

Rising debt

As per Reuters, Pakistan will be hard-pressed to meet external financing needs of over $30 billion up until June 2023, including debt repayments and energy imports.

As this piece in Nikkei Asia posited, concerns are growing that Pakistan could follow in Sri Lanka’s footsteps.

“While the country is now politically polarised between supporters of the government and backers of Imran Khan, who was ousted as prime minister last year, the major parties must recognize that Pakistan is in an emergency that requires them to set aside their personal feuds or risk the country sliding into the kind of financial collapse that saw food and fuel disappear for many Sri Lankans last year,” the column noted.

This, as Financial Express quoted World Bank as saying Pakistan’s GDP growth will be at just 2 per cent while its external debt stood at $130.433 billion in 2021.

The newspaper quoted State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad as saying that Pakistan needs to cover $13 billion for the rest of the fiscal year.

The piece in the Nikkei Asia noted that Pakistan had looked to the IMF for support nearly two dozen times since 1958.

“It is time the fund and other lenders, instead of just repeating their regular formula of cash infusion, link their support to fundamental systemic changes that can help end Pakistan’s financial fragility,” the piece concluded.

Meanwhile, Sakariya Kareem in Asian Lite predicted that Pakistan is on the way to going ‘bankrupt’ and has “resumed its five decades-old practice of pleading for funds from other countries and fleecing the world’s kindness”.

According to the publication, since its independence in 1947, Pakistan has been fooling the Americans, Russians, Muslim countries, and now China into believing that their best interests would be served by funding Islamabad’s existence and regional misadventures.

Borrowing former Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s quote, “We (Pakistan) will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will get one of our own (Atom bomb) … We have no other choice!”, the column stated that his words seemed to be ringing true as the country’s nuke count reached 165 but it is left with no food and electricity.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s stance is also symbolic of Pakistan’s priorities as a nation. Countries naturally grapple with the Guns Vs Butter dilemma whilst allocating their own hard-earned resources to their budgets. However, Pakistan appears to be faced with Guns Vs Terrorism conundrum whilst being eye-deep in debt and allocating resources begged or borrowed,” read the column in Asian Lite.

The butter aspect of this dilemma has somehow become the rest of the world’s problem, the column states, adding that nothing exemplifies this better than the way resources have been allocated in the recent Pakistani budget.

“Out of the PKR 9.579 trillion outlay, Defence Affairs and Services are pegged at PKR 1,566.698 billion. This is about 16.3 per cent of the total budget outlay, 1.94 per cent of GDP and a 14.1 per cent year-on-year increase. This, however, does not give the full picture of the actual amount being spent on the Armed Forces,” the piece further reads.

“Pakistan’s financial mismanagement and governance deficit are resulting in a preposterous situation wherein the government is asking all elements of economy and governance to shut down early in the day or work from home to save money and at the same time tendering out $257 Million worth of military procurements,” it added.

According to the author, Pakistan must be held accountable for what it is doing with the rest of humanity’s wealth.

“Pakistan has a proven track record of misappropriating resources from the needy to the greedy – the embezzlement of international relief aid during the 2010 floods is still fresh in global memory. It is imperative that the enlightened West apply its wisdom to the extant case and ensure that the bail-outs that they so generously provide help sustain the human indices of Pakistan and does not end up further militarising the region,” he wrote.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.