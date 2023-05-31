North Korea’s military satellite launch ends in failure: What we know

North Korea’s attempt to launch its first military spy satellite ended in failure after it crashed into the ocean owing to a malfunction. After an unusually quick admission of failure, North Korean officials vowed to perform a second launch as soon as possible, suggesting that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un remains determined to build his weapons arsenal and impose more pressure on Washington and Seoul.

North Korea does not have a functioning satellite and leader Kim Jong-un has made developing its space reconnaissance capability a top priority.

Here’s a look at what we know:

What happened?

North Korea pitched its military satellite as a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region.

The satellite was called Malligyong, which means telescope in Korean, and the rocket was named Chollima, after a mythical winged horse that often features in Pyongyang’s propaganda.

The Chollima lost thrust shortly after its early morning launch on Wednesday, plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said.

According to the official KCNA news agency, the new Chollima-1 satellite launch rocket failed due to instability in the engine and fuel system, it added that officials were working to verify the “grave defects” that caused the rocket to malfunction.

Pyongyang said it will investigate and fix the problems with the rocket and attempt another launch as soon as possible.

As reported by The Guardian, South Korean military said it had salvaged an object presumed to be part of the crashed rocket in waters 200 km (124 miles) west of the south-western island of Eocheongdo.

The military was analysing whether the rocket and its payload may have broken up in mid-air or crashed after vanishing from radar early, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea’s military quickly located and salvaged part of the suspected wreckage, which experts say could yield a significant intelligence haul.

Was the launch allowed?

Kim’s regime is barred from using any ballistic missile technology under a raft of UN sanctions, including one that specifically demands North Korea “not conduct any further nuclear test or any launch using ballistic missile technology”.

Also Read: Kim Jong-un has eyes in the sky

Pyongyang regularly flouts these restrictions — which it describes as an infringement on its sovereignty — and has test-fired multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles already this year.

It also claims it has the right to have a space programme.

But “a satellite launch and a weapon launch is the same technology,” Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean army general, told AFP.

“A payload with a satellite is a satellite launch. A payload with a nuclear device is a nuclear weapon.”

Missiles & satellites are the same?

Both satellite launches and long-range ballistic missiles “require highly advanced expertise” in similar ways, experts say.

Ballistic missiles have internal guidance systems, allowing them to exit and then re-enter the atmosphere to hit specific targets on Earth.

With a satellite launch, the rocket simply carries it to an intended height in space then separates, leaving the satellite in orbit and usually falling back to Earth.

Surveillance from orbit presents its own technological challenges too.

It is doubtful North Korea “has the remote sensing technologies for a proper reconnaissance satellite”, Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.

“However, even a rudimentary eye in the sky could have military uses and would offer domestic political value for the Kim regime”.

Has North Korea done it before?

Prior to Wednesday, Pyongyang had launched five satellites since 1998.

Among the five, three failed immediately and two appeared to have been put into orbit — but signals from them have never been independently detected, indicating they may have malfunctioned.

The most recent satellite launch was in 2016. The following year, Pyongyang successfully test-fired its first ICBM.

“Satellites launched by North Korea in the past were effectively ICBM tests disguised as normal satellites,” An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

However, there is no need for North Korea to use a satellite launch to cover up an ICBM test anymore, Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, told AFP.

“North Korea has fired one missile after another without providing any rationale in recent years.”

North Korea had confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to launch what it called “military reconnaissance satellite No 1” before 11 June, having told Japan of its plans a day earlier.

What happened in Seoul?

There was panic in the city of 10 million when an emergency text alert was sent out minutes after the launch, urging residents to “prepare to evacuate”.

The North Korean launch sparked air raid sirens around Seoul about 6.30 am, causing confusion among residents who are used to pre-announced tests of the warning system in the middle of the day.

It took some 20 minutes before authorities in the South Korean capital retracted the warning, saying it was “incorrectly issued”.

A 37-year-father of two, who asked to be identified by his surname Yoon, told AFP he had been taking his children to a basement parking lot in panic when he received the retraction.

“I was standing utterly speechless and outraged,” he said.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon defended the alert, acknowledging while it “may have been an overreaction… there can be no compromise on safety”.

Analysts said Wednesday morning’s events illustrated problems for both North and South Korea, for Pyongyang in its space program and for Seoul in its public alert process.

How the world reacted

The US “strongly condemned” Wednesday’s launch, which it said “involved technologies that are directly related” to North Korea’s missile programme. The launch “risks destabilising the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said as reported by The Guardian.

In a phone call, officials from the US, Japan and South Korea “strongly condemned” the launch, Japan’s foreign ministry said. “The three countries will stay vigilant with high sense of urgency,” the report read.

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, also criticised Pyongyang, saying its use of ballistic missile technology was “contrary” to UN security council resolutions, Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.