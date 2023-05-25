The Central government and dozens of Opposition parties are embroiled in a row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday (28 May) in New Delhi. Following a joint statement on the boycott of the event by 19 Opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hit back, calling their decision a “blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation”.

At least 20 Opposition parties have said they will stay away from the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides NDA allies, some political other parties will also be present at the event.

Let’s take a look at who has been invited, who is attending and who is not.

Who is invited?

Sources told news agency ANI that chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories (UT) have been invited to the inauguration.

“Apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses, invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairmen,” sources said on condition of anonymity.

Invitations have also been forwarded to secretaries of all ministries of the Government of India, as per the news agency.

Parties attending the inauguration

The BJP, along with NDA allies, will be present during the inauguration ceremony.

In a sharp attack, leaders of 14 parties of the ruling NDA coalition have called the Opposition parties’ boycott “disrespectful” and implored them to rethink their decision.

This letter was signed by BJP president JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, NDPP leader and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio; Sikkim chief minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)’s Prem Singh Tamang; Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga (Mizo National Front); Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (Jananayak Janata Party); RLJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras; Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader Ramdas Athawale; Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s E Palaniswami; Tamil Maanila Congress’ GK Vasan; AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto; and IMKMK leader Devanathan.

Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy. Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain. Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly… — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will take part in the opening of the new Parliament building. As per a Times of India (TOI) report, BJD’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra, said that there will be no whip and party MPs can attend at their convenience. “The BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed on Wednesday (24 May) that party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will mark his presence at the inauguration.

Calling the inauguration of the new Parliament building “a moment of pride”, Cheema said that “we do not want any politics to be played at this time”, reported PTI.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party has also planned to attend the ceremony.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Reddy said in a tweet that “boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event.”

He also congratulated the prime minister for “dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation”.

A YSRCP leader told Hindustan Times (HT) that Reddy, who will be in New Delhi for the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on 27 May, is likely to stay back “to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament complex the following day”.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will also attend the inauguration, party MP Vijayasai Reddy told ANI earlier.

Parties boycotting the inauguration

As many as 19 Opposition parties issued a joint statement of the boycott on Wednesday, accusing the Modi government of “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the parties said in the statement.

When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building. – Joint Statement of Like-Minded opposition Parties pic.twitter.com/YMPsSrxUsP — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 24, 2023

The letter was signed by Congress; Trinamool Congress (TMC); Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK); Janata Dal (United); Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray); Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD); Communist Party of India (Marxist); Samajwadi Party (SP); Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); Communist Party of India (CPI); Muslim League; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM); National Conference; Kerala Congress (M); Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK); and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Separately, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced it will stay away from the event as it “insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution”, reported ANI.

Moreover, All India Majlis Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has indicated that his party will also not be present during the opening of the new Parliament. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not inaugurate this. If Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not inaugurate the new Parliament building, then we (AIMIM) will not attend the ceremony,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Likely to attend/boycott

Mayawati-headed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to attend the inauguration.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is expected to take a call on Thursday. However, as per The Hindu, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party has decided to stay away from the inauguration.

“We are not attending Sunday’s inauguration. The party has decided not to speak on the issue,” a top BRS functionary told the newspaper.

With inputs from agencies

