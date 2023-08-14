NEET aspirant, father die by suicide: How exam is turning deadly for students

The suicide of a student who failed to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the death of his father – also allegedly by suicide – is yet again turning the spotlight on the exam.

Jagatheeswaran, a 19-year-old student from Chromepet, died by suicide on Saturday after his second failed attempt at clearing NEET.

Then, on Sunday, Jagatheeswaran’s father Selvasekhar took his own life – seemingly unable to bear the loss of his son.

Let’s take a closer look at what happened, how NEET is turning deadly for students and what can be done about it:

What happened?

As per News9, Jagatheeswaran, who twice failed to clear NEET, had been enrolled at a private coaching centre for the past two years.

Despite his father taking him to a private coaching centre at Anna Nagar to make a third attempt, filling the application and paying an advance, Jagatheeswaran felt his dream of becoming a doctor was unattainable.

Jagatheeswaran on Saturday hung himself. Then, just a day later, Selvakumar also took his own life.

Police said Selvakumar could not bear his son’s death and that they ‘had only each other’, as per News9.

This isn’t the first such incident in Tamil Nadu.

In fact, a spate of NEET-related suicides have been reported in the state over the past few years.

How NEET is turning deadly for students

According to Hindustan Times, over 20 aspirants have died allegedly by suicide since NEET was made mandatory in the state in the aftermath of an apex court judgement.

In March, a 19-year-old student who was preparing for the NEET died by suicide in Salem district, as per NDTV.

The student from the Kallakurichi district was preparing to give NEET for the third time.

She was found hanging in a hostel room at the training centre of a private school in Ammapalayam.

In September 2022, another 19-year-old in Thirumullaivoyal took her own life after being unable to clear NEET.

“The teenager had attempted the exam for a second time. She had moved to the Philippines to pursue MBBS and was required to clear NEET,” Vijay Raghavan, an inspector at Maduravoyal police station, told the newspaper.

The Times of India quoted data from the National Crime Records Bureau as showing that India in 2021 recorded 13,089 student suicides.

Of these, 864 youth under the age of 18 killed themselves over ‘failure in examinations’.

In 2020, India witnessed 12,526 student suicides – at the time the highest number ever – and a massive 21.19 per cent jump since 2019, as per The Logical Indian.

Since 1995, more than 1.8 lakh students have taken their own lives.

What can be done?

Experts say the lack of access must be improved.

Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu, told The Quint, “It is not about the syllabus at all but equitable access to education. Aren’t students studying in coaching centres from CBSE or ICSE boards also?”

“If they are from the affluent section, they go for private tuitions. In government schools, there is a study hour, there will be a teacher to help the child and to some extent you can create a level playing field. And for a child studying in a government school, she is coming from a very difficult, socially oppressed, economically disadvantaged space.”

QZ.com quoted Bibin V Phillip, of the department of psychiatry at the Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences in Kerala, as saying that the lockdown exacerbated matters.

Philip, quoting news reports, wrote that 173 children between the ages of 10 and 18 killed themselves in Kerala between March and October 2020.

Philip said students faced greater parental pressure and domestic conflict, but had to continue to prepare for demanding exams like the NEET.

QZ also quoted experts pointing to the impact of the lockdown, staying indoors and emotional isolation on mental health.

NGO Roshni told The Hindu that during lockdown, the number of calls they received witnessed a huge spike.

The government in July told Parliament that there is no data on student suicides across educational institutions and coaching centres across the nation.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “Education being a concurrent list subject, Educational Institutions are managed by both Central and State Government. The majority of the Educational Institutions in the country falls in the purview of the State / UT Government. The number of suicide cases of students of all these institutions and various coaching centres including coaching centres for NEET across the country are not maintained. However, as per the Accidental Deaths & Suicide in India (ADSI), 2021, Report of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), there are various causes of suicides like professional / Career problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders etc.”

Sarkar was replying to MPs Dr TR Paarivendhar and Ravneet Singh Bittu who queried if the government had any proposal to form guidelines for coaching centres with an eye on preventing student suicides.

Sarkar said that the National Education Plan 2020 calls for a counselling system for students.

“It also provides opportunities for students participation in sports, culture/arts clubs, eco-clubs, activity clubs, community service projects, etc,” he added.

“The Ministry has undertaken various steps such as peer-assisted learning, introduction of technical education in regional languages for students to ease academic stress. The Government of India initiative, named MANODARPAN, covers a wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond. The Ministry has also advised the institutions to make the system more robust that would include prevention, detection and remedial measures for addressing possible cause of suicides,” Sarkar explained.



‘Face life with self-confidence’.

Stalin claimed that in a few months, when the political change takes place, then the NEET barriers will come crashing down.

“Then, all those who say ‘I will not sign’ will disappear,” the Chief Minister said apparently referring to Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi’s remarks against the state’s anti-NEET bill.

“I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar (who also allegedly died by suicide). Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET,” Stalin said in a statement.

Expressing shock over the recent demise of the medical aspirant Jagatheeswaran, a student from Chromepet in the city who unsuccessfully attempted to clear the entrance test, the Chief Minister said he was at a loss to console his family.

“Jagatheeswaran’s father Selvasekhar also committed suicide the next day. I am at a loss on how to console his family and friends,” the Chief Minister said.

His parents wanted to see their son, who studied well, as a medical doctor. But Jagadeeswaran “has joined the list of victims on the altar of NEET exam, which is the most gruesome incident,” he said.

“I appeal that no student should ever make a decision to take away their own lives under any circumstances. The NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction,” Stalin said in the statement.

Recalling the Assembly resolutions demanding NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, he said the Governor returned the first resolution and sent the second one to the President for assent.

“It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich,” the Chief Minister said.

Those who cannot afford to study by spending huge sums of money failed in the test, he claimed and said a situation has arisen wherein those who qualify NEET alone can join a medical college if they have money and that medical education is only for those who have money.

“In spite of this, the state government brought 7.5 per cent reservation for the poor students of government schools in medical colleges. But, the Governor refuses to understand. There is a doubt that he is acting like a puppet of the coaching centers,” Stalin alleged.

Accusing Ravi of “conducting classes” at the Raj Bhavan by inviting students, the Chief Minister claimed the Governor “displayed his ignorance” when he had remarked that he would not sign the NEET exemption bill, an issue raised by a student’s father from Salem during an interaction on Saturday.

“The bill does not await his signature. It rests with the President. Governor has no authority as far as this is concerned, though he is giving the impression that he wields authority. No matter how many lives are lost like that of Jagadeeswaran, the heart of Governor RN Ravi will not melt. Human life has no value in the times of such stone-hearted people,” Stalin said offering his deepest condolences to bereaved family of Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar.

“Let their death be the final one on the altar of NEET. A bright future awaits you students. Be self-confident. Live and let others live. I urge you once again don’t harbour any suicidal tendencies,” the Chief Minister said.

With inputs from agencies

(A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669)