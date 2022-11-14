Mehran Karimi Nasseri dies at Paris airport: Who is Iranian who inspired Tom Hanks’ The Terminal?

An Iranian man who inspired the Tom Hanks movie The Terminal passed away at a Paris airport on Saturday.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, passed away in the airport’s Terminal 2F lounge.

His story was loosely adapted by Steven Spielberg in his 2004 film.

An official with the Paris airport authority said Nasseri died after a heart attack and that police and a medical team treated him but were unable to save him.

The official was not authorised to be publicly named.

Let’s take a closer look at Nasseri:

Who is Nasseri?

Nasseri was born in 1945 in Soleiman, a part of Iran then under British jurisdiction, to an Iranian father and a British mother.

As per The Guardian, Nasseri, according to his biography, was born in Iran’s oil-rich south as one of six children, to a doctor father who worked for the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company.

After his father died of cancer, his mother told he was the result of an affair between his father and a Scottish nurse.

According to the BBC, he first went to Europe to search for his mother.

Nasseri then left Iran to study in England in 1974.

He spent three years studying Yugoslav Studies at the University of Bradford, as per the newspaper.

When he returned, he said, he was imprisoned for protesting against the Shah and expelled without a passport.

He applied for political asylum in several countries in Europe, but was expelled from UK, Germany and Netherlands for not having proper papers.

He then spent a few years in Belgium, as pre the BBC.

The UNHCR in Belgium gave him refugee credentials, but he said his briefcase containing the refugee certificate was stolen in a Paris train station.

French police later arrested him, but couldn’t deport him anywhere because he had no official documents.

How did he end up at Charles de Gaulle airport?

He first turned up at the airport in August 1988.

Further bureaucratic bungling and increasingly strict European immigration laws kept him in a legal no-man’s land for years.

In 1992, a French court ruled that Nasseri had entered the airport legally as a refugee and could not be expelled from it, according to The Guardian.

Nasseri remained in Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006 – first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.

Year in and year out, he slept on a red plastic bench, making friends with airport workers, showering in staff facilities, writing in his diary, reading magazines and surveying passing travellers.

Staff nicknamed him Lord Alfred, and he became a mini-celebrity among passengers.

Nasseri’s mind-boggling tale loosely also inspired French film Lost in Transit and an opera called “Flight.”

According to Le Parisien, he was doing up to six interviews per day with the press.

“Eventually, I will leave the airport,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, smoking a pipe on his bench, looking frail with long thin hair, sunken eyes and hollow cheeks. “But I am still waiting for a passport or transit visa.”

At Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport an informal support network grew up around him, providing food and medical help along with books and a radio.

But those who befriended him in the airport said the years of living in the windowless space took a toll on his mental state.

The airport doctor in the 1990s worried about his physical and mental health, and described him as “fossilised here.”

A ticket agent friend compared him to a prisoner incapable of “living on the outside.”

Receiving refugee papers, returning to the airport

In 1999, Nasseri was granted refugee status and the right to remain in France.

When he finally received refugee papers, he described his surprise, and his insecurity, about leaving the airport.

“I’m not quite sure what I want to do, stay at Roissy or leave,” he said after being handed the right to live in France. “I have papers, I can stay here, I think I should carefully study all the options before making a decision.”

“He no longer wants to leave the airport,” his lawyer Christian Bourguet said at the time. “He’s scared of going.”

He ended up staying there several more years until he was hospitalised in 2006.

Later, he moved to a Paris shelter.

The French newspaper Libération reported that Nasseri used the money he had received for the film to live in the hostel.

In the weeks before his death, Nasseri had been again living at Charles de Gaulle, the airport official said.

An official said Nasseri returned to the airport after spending most of the money he received for the film.

Nasseri was found with several thousand euros in his possession, the official was quoted as saying by BBC.

Nasseri “returned to live as a homeless person in the public area of the airport since mid-September, after a stay in a nursing home,” a spokesperson told CNN..

The spokesperson called Nasseri an “iconic character” at the airport and added that the “whole airport community was attached to him, and our staff looked after him as much as possible during many years, even if we would have preferred him to find a real shelter.”

The spokesperson further said, “The Spielberg film suggests that he was stuck in a transit zone at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. In reality, he spent several stays there, but always in the public area of the airport, he was always free to move around.”

No information was immediately available about Nasseri’s family.

In The Terminal, Hanks plays Viktor Navorski, a man who arrives at JFK airport in New York from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia and discovers that an overnight political revolution has invalidated all his traveling papers.

Viktor is dumped into the airport’s international lounge and told he must stay there until his status is sorted out, which drags on as unrest in Krakozhia continues.

As per The Guardian, Nasseri was not named not named in the film or any of its publicity material.

An autobiography, ghostwritten by the British author Andrew Donkin, was published in 2004.

