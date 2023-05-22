Meet Meta’s Twitter Clone: Everything we know about ‘Insta for your thoughts’

Twitter may be getting even more competition.

After Jack Dorsey rolled out Blue Sky and a host of other competitors launched their own Twitter clones including Post, Mastodon and T2, now Meta is preparing to launch its own version of the social media app.

Let’s take a look at what we know:

The app has been given the codename of PN92, Project 92, or Barcelona, as per Gizmodo.

Its tagline is “Instagram for your thoughts.”

Tech Crunch reported that the new app is slated to roll out later this summer.

Though it will be standalone in nature, it will be at least partially integrated with Instagram.

Instagram users will be allowed to retain their verification and handle and their followers will be alerted when they get on the new platform.

The app will be decentralised and compatible with Mastodon, which is built on the ActivityPub protocol, according to Tech Crunch.

According to Bloomberg, the app has been made available to a few creators for months.

Meta is currently seeking feedback from celebrities and influencers, people in the know told the outlet.

A source described the app to Moneycontrol as a ‘work in progress’.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra tweeted:

🔥 NEW DETAILS: Meta’s NEW text based app to rival Twitter launching summer 2023 While it will exist as its own separate app, it will be integrated with Instagram. Users will keep their same Instagram handle, verification will roll over, and their Instagram followers will… — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 12, 2023

Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA and writes the social media newsletter ICYMI, tweeted:

Meta’s been briefing creators on it’s upcoming text-based app — now looking at a possible late June launch. Details are in my newsletter but I’ll list some highlights 🧵 pic.twitter.com/KYqqXjrRmD — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023

Haberman said users on other apps will be able search for, follow and interact with your profile and content.

She added that the app will have a centralised feed showcasing your followers and recommended content.

She said users would be allowed to post text updates up to 500 characters – less than an Instagram caption, an extended tweet or a LinkedIn post as well as videos and images.

Haberman added that the app will have creator controls and account safety features.

Accounts blocked on Instagram as well as hidden words will also carry over to the new app.

“Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta’s new app looks a lot like Twitter. So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we’ve been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe. It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative,” Haberman tweeted.

“Historically, we know Meta likes to sample and recreate features from other apps and third-party tools based on what they anticipate being popular with their users,” Haberman told Bloomberg.

Haberman added that though Musk has spoken about turning Twitter into the everything app, “Based on Meta’s track record borrowing from other platforms, it’s much more likely they’ll get there first by consolidating all these experiences they’re building.”

“The plan as of now is that the MVP (minimum viable product) will definitely allow our users to broadcast posts to people on other servers. It may or may not enable our users to follow and view the content of people on other servers,” a source told Moneycontrol.

“The team is also discussing whether to have the ability to reshare content like Twitter apart from business and creator accounts. A rights manager will be integrated from the beginning for first party content, but probably not for third party content from other apps and servers,” another source added.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino in response to the reports tweeted:

Yaccarino, a highly-regarded advertising executive from NBCUniversal, is set to take over as CEO within weeks.

With inputs from agencies

