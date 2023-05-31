Why is there no end to violence in Manipur? Can Amit Shah help restore peace?

Manipur continues to be on edge since ethnic clashes erupted almost a month ago. At least 100 people have been killed and thousands are left without a roof over their heads. The violence has led to large-scale destruction of property, with several buildings torched. The army has been deployed in several parts of the state; its chief General Manoj Pande visited the violence-hit region on Saturday. And now Home Miniter Amit Shah is on our four-day visit hoping to broker peace.

Yet tension continues. Why are peace and stability eluding the state?

It all started on 3 May during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to protest against the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category. The tribal groups, Kukis, Nagas, and Zomis, who comprise around 40 per cent of the state’s population, clashed with the ethnic majority Meteis. Since then tension and violence have gripped several parts of the northeastern state.

The mayhem in Manipur

Sporadic clashes have marred peace in the state since the beginning of the month.

A day before Shah’s visit, at least four persons were killed in the state including two commandoes, according to reports in the local media. There were reports of fresh violence in Manipur including a firing at Sugnu in the Kakching district, which left 12 injured. Suspected Kuki militants reportedly torched 50 houses.

On Sunday (28 May), a mob attacked the house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh and another laid siege to the armouries of the paramilitary group Manipur Rifles and seized arms and ammunition.

This came as Chief Minister Biren Singh said that around 40 Kuki militants, who he said were targeting civilians, were killed by security forces so far. Several encounters took place between the security forces and militants on Sunday and AK-47s, M-16 and sniper rifles were recovered.

Kukis vs Meiteis

The ongoing tension between the Kuki-Zomi tribals and the Meiteis, who are largely Hindus, has escalated for the first time in three decades. In 1993, the Meiteis clashed with Pangals (Muslims). What followed was violence involving the tribal Nagas and Kukis, which saw more than 100 Kukis killed in a day and thousands were rendered homeless.

Now the ethnic fault lines have only deepened. While there are 16 districts in the state, it is divided into “valley” and “hill” districts. Hill communities include the Kukis and the Meteis are settlers of the Valley.

The central valley in the state makes up 10 per cent of the landmass and the remaining 90 per cent comprises hills surrounding the valley. The hills are home to recognised tribes, which are 35.4 per cent of the population.

The Meitei community’s big grouse is that while tribals can buy land in the Imphal Valley, they are not allowed in the hills. Unlike the Nagas and the Kuki-Zomi tribes, Meteis do not enjoy the Scheduled Tribe status and have been demanding it for long, arguing that they need to be protected from outsiders and “infiltrators”.

The blame game

Loggerheads over the ST status demand for Meiteis, the two sides don’t see eye to eye.

The Kukis allege that the powerful and dominant Meitei community has used the state machinery against them in recent weeks.

“This time it is Meitei Manipur government versus Kuki-Zo people,” Seilen Haokip, spokesperson of Kuki National Organisation, the political wing of the militant group Kuki National Army, told India Today on the ongoing tension. “The violence has stretched on because it is sponsored by the state.”

Tribal leaders are demanding the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.

However, Kukis have been blamed for creating trouble to draw attention to the demand for a special administrative area for them.

“Even as the violence continues, and the blood of innocent men, women and children have not dried up, people are pushing for ‘separate administration’ over a territory from which Meiteis have been cleansed,” Bimol Akoijam, associate professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, told India Today.

According to the Meiteis, they have been driven out of the Churachandpur and Moreh in the Kuki-dominated hill districts.

The way forward

With no sign of peace, sports personalities have urged the home minister to restore peace in the region and take stern action against Kuki militants, warning that they would otherwise return medals. “Paramilitary forces might have been reluctant to prevent Kuki terrorists from attacking innocent civilians,” claimed signatories, which include Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, Olympian Likmabam Shushila Devi, boxer L Sarita Devi, Arjuna award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian women’s football team captain Oinam Bem Bem Devi, Dhyanchand awardee Anita Chanu, and Dronacharya awardee (boxing) L Ibomcha Singh.

Tribal leaders who met Amit Shah in Churachandpur district demanded President’s rule in the state and carving a separate administration of tribal communities, reports The Indian Express.

The Union home minister, who is reviewing the law and order situation in the state, aims to resolve the tension between the Meiteis and the Kukis. He has reportedly assured the tribal leaders that their demands would be considered and asked them to ensure peace in the region for at least a fortnight so that talks could progress and normalcy returns.

“Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal,” Shah said in a tweet after the high-level meet which was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,” the home minister added.

Shah will also visit Moreh and Kangpokpi areas on Wednesday. He will interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh and hold a meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi. He will also address a press conference later in the day.

The Manipur High Court had on April 20 directed the state government to consider within four weeks the request of the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe list. The court asked that the recommendation be sent to the Centre for its consideration.

For a lasting solution, both Kukis and Meiteis will have to find a middle ground and make some compromises. Right now, bringing peace to the state is the need of the hour. One can only hope that when Shah leaves Manipur, he achieves what he set to have.

With inputs from agencies

