Manipur Horror: Did the police fail to act on time in the tragedy?

On Thursday, police arrested a man accused of parading women naked in Manipal.

The arrest of the man, Heradas, comes two months after an FIR was filed.

The arrest came after a video of the women from the Kuki community being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Kangpokpi district went viral.

The incident occurred on 4 May – a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

But what happened? And what has happened since?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

Indian Express, quoting from the FIR, reported that the mob seized the survivors from police custody.

The FIR quoted the survivors as saying that the women fled after a “group of 800-1,000 persons carrying sophisticated weapons like AK Rifles, SLR, INSAS and .303 Rifles” raided their village.

The women said they were rescued by the police and were en route to the police station but intercepted by the mob.

The FIR states that all three women were forced to disrobe after which the youngest was raped – and her brother was killed after trying to save her.

Speaking to The Wire, one survivor said, the police were present but didn’t help.

Another survivor told the outlet four policemen were sitting in a car and observing violence.

“They didn’t do anything to help us,” she added.

A senior police official told the newspaper a zero FIR had been filed on 18 May in Kangpokpi against ‘unknown miscreants’ on charges of abduction, gangrape and murder.

Police said the accused Heradas was arrested after being identified wearing a green T-shirt in the viral video.

Police said a dozen teams were formed to arrest Heradas.

Manipur police split on ethnic faultlines

But according to The Print, Manipur Police is currently beset by internal strife.

Violence in the state between the Meitei and Kuki communities has fractured the police on ethnic lines.

Police sources told the outlet around 1,500 policemen from both communities ‘went missing’ in early May – only to resurface at police stations near their homes.

“Such is the divide that they are now identifying themselves as Meitei and Kuki police. There is no Manipur police left. Barring a few, who are holding the ground, the force has been completely divided on ethnic lines,” one senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the outlet.

“This divide is not just seen among the police but also administrative offices. Most Kuki government officials have left Imphal. There is mutual mistrust and the law and order in the state has collapsed,” he added.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, confirming the development to the outlet, said the situation was “unfortunate” and “challenging” but said would not brook any policeman betraying his uniform.

“Manipur police has a record of being one of the best forces that bravely fought insurgency. Unfortunately, because of the current situation, the policemen too are going through a personal crisis. They have seen their families die, their houses being burnt. There is no doubt that the police have to do their job of maintaining law and order and that must be upheld, but this angle cannot be ignored,” Singh added.

‘Gross constitutional failure’

The arrest came after the viral video sparked anger and outrage on social media and condemnation from the judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hindustan Times quoted Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as calling the incident ‘disturbing’ and a ‘gross constitutional failure.’

“We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps up and takes action. This is unacceptable,” Chandrachud said.

“Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a hostile environment is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” the CJI added.

NDTV quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, “What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven. The incident is shameful for the country, the guilty will not be spared.”

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident as a ‘horrific act’ and said a “thorough investigation is currently underway.”

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday,” he said.

“It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment. It is a heinous crime and I condemn it strongly,” Singh told News18.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Singh about the video which she called “condemnable and downright inhuman”.

In a tweet, the Union minister said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday ordered Twitter and other social media companies not to share the viral video.

“It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation,” news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Congress slams Centre

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre asked when will the Narendra Modi government stop acting like “all is well”.

The party also sought to know when will Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped.

It has been 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large, he said.

“The rest of India had little clue that such a horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing Internet ban in Manipur. But it’s absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) waited for 76 days to speak to the Manipur CM or even issue a statement,” Ramesh said in his long Twitter post.

“Was the Union government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well?” he said.

The Congress leader asked when will the Manipur chief minister be replaced. He also sought to know how many more such incidents have been suppressed.

On Wednesday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said “INDIA (opposition coalition) will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked” in the northeastern state.

“We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” Gandhi tweeted.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since 3 May between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

With inputs from agencies