The spouses of G20 leaders who will soon arrive in Delhi for the summit on 9-10 September face a packed schedule. It includes a traditional welcome, a tour to an Indian Agricultural Research Institute millet farm in Pusa, lunch at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), and shopping at an exhibition of curated Indian crafts. They will also be treated to a special lunch at the iconic Jaipur House.

Culture and gastronomy are always on the agenda, but this time they will be treated to a farm-to-fork experience. And, in keeping with the year’s trending grain, millet will dominate the menu.

Visits to the NGMA and Dilli Haat

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place on 9-10 September at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at the Pragati Maidan.

Also Read: G20 Summit: How to travel in Delhi? What’s allowed and what’s not?

“Besides, special exhibitions and cultural activities at the main Summit venue, an event is also being hosted for the spouses of the leaders at the Jaipur House that is home to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA),” an official source said to PTI.

“The spouses of G20 leaders will get to see Indian textiles and jewellery, traditional weaves and toys, and interior design materials from various regions of the country.” In addition to the NGMA display, artwork from museums across the country are being flown in. “Because we only have modern art at the gallery, it was decided to move things to Delhi so that they (visitors) could also get a sense of history,” an unnamed NGMA official told to Hindustan Times.

The NGMA possesses a rich collection of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, photographs and other forms of art. It comes under the Ministry of Culture.

Also Read: G20 Summit: From millets to litthi chokha, the food being served to world leaders

“The idea is not just to have a touristy experience but one of content and substance,’’ said an official in the Ministry of External Affairs on condition of anonymity. Due to security concerns, the government decided to have crafts and other textiles and artefacts in the complex so that shopping could also be facilitated, Hindustan Times reports officials saying.

According to a top Delhi Police officer, similar trips are being planned for areas such as Dilli Haat, which is being spruced up to greet the invitees.

Lunch at Jaipur House

“They (spouses of heads of states) will be treated to a special lunch at the Jaipur House, and the menu will include millet-based delicacies,” another source told PTI.

The British-era edifice, one of the several former royal houses facing the India Gate circle in the heart of Delhi, was built originally as a residence for the Maharaja of Jaipur in 1936. On 29 March, 1954, S Radhakrishnan (then vice president of India) inaugurated the National Gallery of Modern Art at the Jaipur House, according to the website of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Jaipur House, one of the premier edifices, the butterfly-shaped building with a central dome, was designed by Charles G Blomfield and his brother Francis B Blomfield,” it says.

Recently, new shiny metallic signages in Hindi and English, bearing the name of the gallery have been put up on its facade, which also gets illuminated at night.

Also Read: G20 Summit: What Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin’s absence means for India

An aesthetically made board bearing the emblem of the NGMA, Jaipur House has also been put up at its entrance gate.

First ladies to embark on millet journey

According to reports, prior to attending the luncheon at the Jaipur House, wives of visiting heads of state will also visit the Pusa campus on 9 September to learn more about producing millets, and a trip of the Rajghat is also planned for Sunday.

Millets will take main stage as they explore IARI’s sprawling 1,200-acre Pusa campus, not only in cuisines but also through businesses specialising in superfoods, celebrity chefs, and an exhibition that will delight visitors.

Also Read: Modi’s Mission Millets: How PM is popularising ‘nutri-cereals’ in the US

They will also meet woman millet farmers from 11 states, during the visit, and will then be led to an exhibition on millets and other highlights of India’s agricultural journey, while three celebrity chefs will present millet- based snacks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vigorously promoted the crop in order to position India as the world centre for millets, and it has been included on various Summit menus. The United Nations has designated 2023 as the “International Year of Millets.”

Being grown in more than 130 countries at present, millets are considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa, the agriculture ministry earlier said.

At the G20 events held under different tracks of the grouping across the country since India assumed its presidency on 1 December, millet-based dishes have been on the menus for lunches and dinners served to delegates.

From the G20 Tourism Minister’s Meeting in Goa in June to the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi in August, millet-based delicacies have been served to ministers and other delegates, at hotels hosting key meetings.

In Varanasi, the Taj Ganges hotel, where the fourth G20 Culture Working Group and Culture Ministers’ Meeting took place, had curated a special menu for delegates, which included Ragi Litti and Chokha.

Luxury hotels in Delhi are now also gearing up to host heads of state ahead of the G20 Summit and offer them gourmet delights including millet-based dishes.

With inputs from PTI