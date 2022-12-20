Why Lionel Messi's Argentina has not carried FIFA World Cup Trophy back home

Lionel Messi and his team received a resounding welcome in Argentina, with a sea of fans taking to the streets to celebrate the return of the FIFA World Cup champions.

Carrying the gold trophy, Messi was the first to step down from the plane followed by his teammates who were greeted by media, a live band and officials, noted CNN.

Many fans donned the national team’s jersey and some were even seen with a replica of the World Cup trophy.

Argentines have been in a jubilant mood since the country defeated France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar’s Doha to lift the highly-esteemed football trophy on Sunday (18 December).

However, Messi and his team have not carried the original World Cup trophy home. Why is this the case? What do FIFA World Cup winners get and where is the original trophy? We explain.

ALSO READ: Crazy celebrations in Argentina after Lionel Messi-led side wins 3rd World Cup title

History of the World Cup trophy

Initially known as ‘Victory’, the World Cup trophy was renamed in 1946.

It was then rebranded as the Jules Rimet Trophy in honour of the former FIFA president Jules Rimet who played a major role in creating the tournament in 1929, says Eurosport.

Commenting on the Jules Rimet Trophy, Simon Kuper, a soccer expert and the co-author of Soccernomics told The Washington Post, “It’s a work of art and an object of great historical significance”.

Designed in 1929 by sculptor Abel Lafleur, the trophy depicted the ancient Greek goddess of victory, Nike.

The trophy was hidden during the Second World War to “avoid it falling into the wrong hands”, says The Athletic.

During that time, the trophy was held by the 1938 winners, Italy, in a Rome bank. It was then removed from the bank by the Italian Football Federation’s president, Ottorino Barassi, who hid it inside his apartment in an old shoebox, as per The Guardian.

The 35 cm tall trophy resurfaced after the culmination of the Second World War.

From 1930 to 1970, the World Cup trophy made of gold-plated sterling silver and weighing 3.8 kg, was handed over to the winners.

In 1966, the trophy was stolen during a public exhibition in London only a few months before the World Cup. It was recovered a week later by a dog named Pickles in south London.

David Corbett, the owner of the dog had taken him out on a walk when Pickles found the trophy wrapped in newspaper outside the front garden of a house in south London’s Upper Norwood.

“I picked it up and tore some paper and saw a woman holding a dish over her head, and discs with the words Germany, Uruguay, Brazil. I dashed inside to find my wife. She was one of those sports-hating wives. But I declared, ‘I’ve discovered the World Cup!’ ‘I’ve discovered the World Cup!'” Corbett had told The Guardian later.

Jules Rimet Trophy gets stolen again

FIFA had a rule earlier that permitted countries who win the World Cup three times to keep the original trophy, as per Indian Express.

In 1970, Brazil became the keeper of the trophy as it scripted a record third triumph by defeating Italy.

The Jules Rimet trophy was, however, stolen in 1983 from a display case at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

It remains missing since then.

If rumours are to be believed, the trophy was melted and sold, says The Athletic.

As per BBC, only the base of the Jules Rimet trophy was discovered which is currently displayed at the FIFA World Cup Football museum in Switzerland’s Zurich.

ALSO READ: Vamos, Vamos Argentina: What the World Cup victory means for cash-starved Argentina

FIFA World Cup Trophy

The ‘FIFA World Cup Trophy’ was unveiled in 1974. The trophy, weighing 6.175 kg, has been used ever since.

Designed by Silvio Gazzaniga, it contains 4,927 gm of pure gold and depicts two human figures holding up the Earth.

The trophy is 14.4 inches in height with a base 5.1 inches wide, while the two emerald green-coloured bands around the base of the trophy are made of malachite, as per The Atheltic.

The World Cup trophy resides at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

The trophy, expected to have a value of around $20 million, is taken out during official world tours, draws and other events.

This year, the trophy toured all 32 nations that had qualified for the Qatar World Cup, notes The Athletic.

What do winners get now?

The World Cup champions take home a gold-plated bronze replica of the trophy in place of the original.

The winning country’s name is inscribed on a plate on the base of the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the end of each tournament, as per Indian Express.

Moreover, the individual players of the winning team and key members of the staff also receive their own medals.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.