Limited rations for soldiers: North Korea’s food crisis and its potentially dire consequences

North Korea is in the midst of a food crisis.

According to its neighbour South Korea, the ‘hermit kingdom’ has for the first time in decades cut rations to its soldiers.

This comes after North Korea announced a major political conference earlier in February to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector.

The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, quoting an unnamed high-ranking South Korean government official, said rations to North Korean soldiers were cut from 620 g to 580 g.

The South’s unification ministry in a statement said the “food situation seems to have deteriorated,” as per The Independent.

It added that while it could not confirm the report, it and other agencies were monitoring the situation.

DW quoted the Seoul-based Daily NK on 9 January reported a mother and teen were found dead in their Hyesan home in December.

The newspaper reported that there was no food in the home and no fuel to ward off sub-zero temperatures.

The BBC quoted Rimjin-gang, a North Korean magazine based in Japan as saying corn prices have risen 20 per cent at the beginning of 2023 and demand only growing.

A kilogram of the crop now costs about 3,400 North Korean won (Rs 307).

As per BBC, satellite imagery from South Korean authorities showed that the North, compared to 2021, produced 180,000 tonnes of less food in 2022.

DW quoted Marcus Noland, executive vice president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, as estimating that North Korea’s latest harvest left it 500,000 tons short of food.

That compared to a shortage of 1.5 million metric tons of food at the height of the ‘Arduous March’ – which occurred in the 1990s and left anywhere between 600,000 and a million dead.

This comes even as a major North Korean newspaper has warned against foreign aid.

State newspaper Rodong Sinmun compared external aid to solve food shortages to “poisoned candy,” as per The Guardian.

The newspaper in an editorial advocated economic self-reliance and cautioned against economic help from “imperialists” using aid as a “trap to plunder and subjugate” recipient countries and interfere with their internal politics.

What do experts say?

That North Korea is in big trouble.

“If people are buying more corn it means food overall is getting more expensive, and staple foods like rice in particular,” Silberstein was quoted as saying by BBC.

In January, 38 North said the country’s “food availability has likely fallen below the bare minimum with regard to human needs”, as per The Independent.

It added that food insecurity was at its nadir since the 1990s.

The Stimson Center, a Washington-based foreign affairs think tank, said basic foodstuffs are growing ever scarcer and increasing in costs, as per DW.

“It’s clear that things are bad, but we are not talking about another ‘great famine’ at this point,” Noland told DW.

“The North Korean government is completely unaccountable and it prioritizes other things over its non-elite citizens, starting with its military,” Noland said. “It’s nuclear weapons, missile systems and the military more broadly, so the reforms that are needed to feed its people are not undertaken because the priority is preserving the stability.”

“And their position is that if people are hungry and die, then that’s just unfortunate.”

The Independent quoted South Korea’s Unification Minister Kwon Young-se as telling Parliament “North Korea’s food situation doesn’t seem very good.”

“We’re seeing a number of signs … though it doesn’t yet look like there’s a stream of people starving to death,” Kwon added.

However, Silberstein told BBC that things could change quickly and that “…margins are razor thin. So even a slightly lessened supply of food could potentially have dire consequences.”

Agriculture meet in late February

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo agreed to hold a larger plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee in late February to review strategies on agriculture and set new goals.

It said the Politburo members acknowledged a “a turning point is needed to dynamically promote the radical change in agricultural development.”

“It is a very important and urgent task to establish the correct strategy for the development of agriculture and take relevant measures for the immediate farming … to promote the overall development of socialist construction,” the KCNA said.

Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the South Korean military has been detecting “increased activity related to (parade) rehearsals” in the North, but declined to share a specific assessment on when the event would take place.

Although not unprecedented, it’s uncommon for North Korea to hold two different party plenaries in a span of two months. It’s also rare for North Korea to call a plenary meeting over a single agenda, this time agriculture, South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoungsam said in a briefing.

“The government will closely watch North Korea’s food situation and internal trends,” said Koo. He said South Korea estimates that North Korean food production fell by about four per cent in 2022 to 4.5 million tons.

Following the collapse of nuclear negotiations with the United States in 2019, Kim Jong-un declared to strengthen his nuclear weapons and missile program against “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure and urged his nation to stay resilient in the struggle for economic self-reliance.

But the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed further shock on North Korea’s already broken economy, by forcing the nation to shield its poor healthcare system with strict border controls that choked off trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline. The country was also hit with devastating typhoons and floods in 2020 that decimated crops.

In a study published on the North Korea-focused 38 North website last month, analyst Lucas Rengifo-Keller said food insecurity in North Korea is likely at its worst since the country’s 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

It’s difficult to establish an accurate assessment of North Korea’s humanitarian needs considering the closed nature of its regime and the poor quality of the limited statistics it discloses. But North Korea’s grain balance estimates issued by U.N. agencies and outside governments as well as possibly sharp increases in rice and corn prices observed by NGOs and media indicate that “country’s food supply has probably failed to satisfy minimum human needs,” Rengifo-Keller wrote.

Russia’s war on Ukraine likely worsened the situation by driving up global prices of food, energy and fertilizer, on which North Korea’s agricultural production is heavily dependent.

“Put simply, North Korea teeters on the brink of famine,” Rengifo-Keller said.

The Workers’ Party’s Central Committee also held a plenary meeting in December, when Kim doubled down on his nuclear ambitions by calling an “exponential increase” of nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nukes targeting rival South Korea and the development of more powerful long-range missiles designed to reach the U.S. mainland.

Party members also during the meeting identified key economic projects for 2023, highlighted by agricultural and construction activities.

