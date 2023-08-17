Germany has now joined the growing list of nations with the cannabis legalisation revolution.

The country’s cabinet on Wednesday passed a contentious bill to legalise recreational marijuana use and cultivation, one of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe.

The legislation, which still has to pass parliament, would allow adults to possess up to 25 grams (0.88 oz) of the drug, grow a maximum of three plants, or acquire weed as associates of non-profit cannabis clubs, reported Reuters.

The centre-left government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes the law will curb the black market, protect consumers against contaminated marijuana and reduce drug-related crime.

Even though dozens of countries have already changed their laws in the past decade to allow people to light up, the drug is still largely illegal for recreational use globally.

Three United Nations treaties, including the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961), the Convention on Psychotropic Substances (1971), and the Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (1988), govern cannabis laws.

Cannabis possession is no longer a crime in certain nations that have decriminalised it, but possession is still a serious crime in others and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Here is an overview:

MEDICAL USE ONLY

Argentia

The Supreme Court stated in 2009 that marijuana use in small amounts and in private places is no longer illegal.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Chubut and Sante Fe since 23 September 2016, respectively.

Barbados

In November 2019, the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill legalised the use of cannabis for medical purposes, but recreational use is still prohibited.

The Sacramental Cannabis Bill was approved for use by recognised Rastafarians to permit the use of cannabis for spiritual purposes.

Brazil

Since 2006, private use of small amounts of cannabis has been allowed in Brazil, but recreational use has not.

Chile

Chile started clinical trials in 2014, and cannabis use for medical purposes became authorised there in 2015.

It is still prohibited for production and public consumption, but it is lawful to grow and sell for medical purposes.

Costa Rica

President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica enacted a bill allowing for therapeutic and medicinal usage in March 2022, but recreational use is still prohibited.

Croatia

In order to treat patients with diseases including cancer, multiple sclerosis, or AIDS, the Croatian Ministry of Health officially legalised cannabis-based medications in 2015.

Cyprus

Cyprus classifies cannabis as a Class B drug, which carries a maximum eight-year prison sentence.

The use of cannabis oil for medical purposes, however, was approved in January 2017 for patients with severe cancer. However, a more comprehensive law was passed in February 2019 to accommodate a wider range of qualifying medical problems.

Czech Republic

Cannabis has been authorised for medical use in the Czech Republic since April 2013, and its use has been decriminalised since January 2010.

According to the law, specialists may prescribe up to 180 grammes of dry cannabis per month.

Denmark

Three different cannabis derivatives were certified for medical use by the Danish Medicines Agency in 2011; nevertheless, a prescription is required for each form.

Patients with multiple sclerosis or cancer are typically the ones who are prescribed them.

A four-year trial study will begin in January 2018 to permit the use of whole-plant cannabis for medical purposes.

Ecuador

The personal use of up to 10 grammes of cannabis is permitted, but marijuana sales are prohibited.

Finland

Despite being prohibited in Finland, a very small number of people can purchase herbal cannabis under the Sativex, Bedrocan, Bediol, or Bedica brands from one of the 27 apothecaries.

Germany

Cannabis can be consumed with a doctor’s prescription and be covered by health insurance by 2017 after the German Cabinet adopted legislation in 2016 allowing for its use by seriously ill people who have spoken with a doctor.

Greece

In June 2017, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced a joint ministerial decision to legalise cannabis for medical purposes, according to Yahoo! News. A doctor’s prescription is necessary for patients.

A law permitting medical cannabis production and cultivation in Greece was adopted by the Greek Parliament a year later.

Ireland

In Ireland, medical cannabis usage is subject to the Minister of Health’s clearance on a case-by-case basis, but recreational cannabis use is still prohibited.

Israel

For people with chronic pain, cancer, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, other chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder, medical marijuana has been legal in some states since the early 1990s.

Although it is still prohibited for personal use, it has been somewhat decriminalised for recreational use, and if a person has 15 grammes or less of it, punishment is typically not enforced by the law.

Italy

Since 1998, medical marijuana has been legal in Italy for therapeutic purposes.

Six medical diseases are covered under the healthcare system’s coverage of medical marijuana; however, for additional conditions, cannabis can be acquired through pharmacies.

A maximum price for medical cannabis between €8.50 (~Rs 769) and €9.00 (~Rs 814) per gramme was set by the Ministry of Health in June 2017 to standardise the costs borne by patients.

Jamaica

The rules governing cannabis were changed in Jamaica in February 2015 to allow for the possession of up to two ounces of the drug and the use of cannabis for religious purposes by adherents of the Rastafari faith.

Tourists who are in possession of a medical marijuana prescription may apply for licences to buy small amounts.

Lebanon

As the first Arab nation to do so, the Lebanese parliament passed a law in April 2020 legalising cannabis cultivation for medical purposes.

However, medical advice must be supplied by a doctor and delivered by a recognised organisation.

Malawi

In 2020, Malawi’s parliament legalised cannabis production and processing for commercial and medical purposes, but not for recreational use. One of the strong sativas is grown in Malawi, one of Southern Africa’s top cannabis growers.

New Zealand

The Medical Cannabis Scheme was launched in New Zealand in 2020, and under it, any doctor licenced to practise in New Zealand may prescribe CBD products.

North Macedonia

Patients were permitted to purchase oil with 0.2 per cent cannabis after the Macedonian Parliament’s Health Committee approved the drug’s legalisation in February 2016. Anything more potent would need a prescription.

Norway

In Norway, marijuana is strictly permitted for medical purposes alone; it is prohibited for any other usage.

Panama

In October 2021, President Laurentino Cortizo signed a bill into law that had been unanimously approved by the national assembly and legalised medical cannabis.

Recreational usage is forbidden, but the ban is frequently ignored.

Peru

Following a police search in Lima in 2017 that resulted in the closure of an enterprise producing cannabis-based medicines for 80 people whose children had epilepsy and other illnesses, medical cannabis was made lawful.

Poland

Cannabis was legalised for medical use in November 2018 after being approved in July.

Portugal

Pharmacy prescriptions for medical use were issued when it became lawful in 2018. It is now legal to possess small amounts of marijuana.

Rwanda

After a proposal for a law in 2010 and subsequent passage of an order in 2021, Rwanda legalised cannabis for therapeutic use.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Two acts were approved in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2018, one of which launched the medical cannabis industry.

Marijuana is no longer a crime, thus anyone found in possession of 56 grammes (two ounces) or less will not face jail time but will instead face a maximum $500 fine and other penalties, like as being forced to take cannabis education classes, get counselling, or undergo rehabilitation.

San Marino

A public initiative to allow for the legalisation of medical cannabis was brought to the government in 2016.

The proposal was approved, and as a result, people in San Marino who have discomfort from multiple sclerosis or bone marrow disorders are now eligible to get free Sativex.

Spain

Users in Spain are allowed to grow pot for private use at home but selling the drug or smoking it in public is banned.

Sri Lanka

If issued a permit by the Ministry of Health, cannabis is supplied through Ayurvedic herb stores and can be utilised for scientific and medical purposes. Its consumption for recreational purposes is prohibited.

Switzerland

The Swiss Federal Council changed the country’s drug laws in March 2021 to allow for the legalisation of cannabis for medical use only.

Cannabis tinctures and cannabis oil concentrates for patients with serious or fatal conditions may only be prescribed by two pharmacies.

United Kingdom

In 2018, the UK legalised the use of cannabis for medical purposes, and in July of that year, Sajid Javid, the then-Home Secretary, said that cannabis products will be made available to those with “exceptional clinical needs.”

However, a GP or non-medical prescriber may continue treatment under shared care after a specialist consultant initiates it.

Vanuatu

In 2018, clinical trials of a cannabis-based medication to treat diabetes were being considered by Vanuatu’s national healthcare system.

Zambia

Cannabis for medical purposes can now be grown legally in Zambia with a permit from the ministry of health, thanks to Steven Kampyongo, the country’s minister of home affairs.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe legalised marijuana on Friday, April 27, 2018, for therapeutic and academic uses. With a medical exception, possession is only permitted for up to 12 years in prison.

BOTH – RECREATIONAL AS WELL AS MEDICAL USE

Australia

The Australian Capital Territory passed a law to legalise it in late 2019, making it possible for anyone to possess and grow small amounts of cannabis for personal use since January 2020.

In Australia, cannabis was legalised for research and medical use in 2016 as a result of changes to the Narcotic Drugs Act.

Canada

In October 2018, the federal Cannabis Act made marijuana legal in the country.

By the law, each household is only allowed four plants and 30 grammes of personal possession.

The “Marihuana Medical Access Regulations” (MMAR), which went into effect in July 2001, were the first laws in the world to legalise and regulate medical cannabis.

Colombia

Since 1994, marijuana has been partially legalised for recreational use; however, since 2016, marijuana has been approved for medical use.

Georgia

The Constitutional Court of Georgia’s decision on 30 July 2018, made Georgia one of the first nations in the world to legalise cannabis for both medical and recreational usage.

Luxembourg

In order to let residents receive cannabis extracts for medical purposes, the Luxembourg Ministry of Health passed a two-year pilot scheme in 2017. A bill legalising marijuana for medical use was unanimously adopted by MPs a year later.

According to AFP, in June last year, the country’s government unveiled proposals to allow cannabis users to grow up to four plants at home and decriminalise public pot smoking and possession, with users to face on-the-spot fines rather than charges.

Malta

Cannabis was decriminalised in Malta in 2015. The country legalised the prescription-only use of cannabis for medicinal purposes in 2018.

In December 2021, it because the first country in the EU to legalise cannabis for persons who are 18 years old. It legalised recreational marijuana in the same month, making it the first EU nation to allow people to possess up to seven grammes and grow up to four plants at home.

However, users are not allowed to smoke a joint in front of a child or in a public place.

Mexico

In June 2021, the top Mexican court decriminalised cannabis and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed legislation making it legal for adults age 18 and older to possess up to 28 grammes of cannabis and grow up to six plants on their property.

A law authorising the use of cannabis for medical purposes with products containing less than one per cent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was signed into effect by President Enrique Pea Nieto in June 2017.

Netherlands

Contrary to popular assumption, marijuana usage for recreational purposes is tolerated but decriminalised in the Netherlands for personal use.

Since 2003, legally prescribed medications are available from Dutch pharmacies.

South Africa

The South African Constitutional Court has ruled that cannabis can only be consumed by adults in private settings. Its consumption outside of one’s home, as well as its purchase and sale, are still prohibited by law.

Thailand

Since 2018, it has been legal to consume cannabis for medical purposes, albeit individuals still needed a prescription.

In June 2022, marijuana commerce became legal.

United States

In addition to being allowed for medical use in 37 states with a doctor’s approval, cannabis is now also legal for recreational use in 21 states.

By 2022, 10 states had also decriminalised cannabis, and 16 more had decriminalised it initially before legalising it.

In October 2022 President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of cannabis possession.

Uruguay

According to AFP, Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalise the production, distribution and consumption of cannabis in 2013. Residents can buy up to 40 grams of weed a month from pharmacies, grow it themselves or join cannabis clubs where members tend the plants together.

With inputs from agencies