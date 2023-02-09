Kourtney Kardashian is now selling vaginal gummies: What are these and why are doctors irked?

In recent times, social media has been abuzz with people chewing on probiotic candies, with influencers espousing how they are good for the hair. Now, even as the trend continues to be viral, reality star-turned wellness guru Kourtney Kardashian’s comes with a new offering — vaginal health gummies — aka probiotics for your nether regions.

Last year, the Kardashian sister launched a line of supplements called Lemme and her newest vaginal gummies called Lemme Purr is a part of that line. To promote the product, she posted an Instagram video of herself, surrounded by cats, as she eats one of the gummies.

The 43-year-old post on the product said, “Your 🐱 is going to love this… Meet Lemme Purr: our new vaginal health gummy!

“Vaginal health is such an important part of a woman’s overall well-being (and not talked about enough) which is why we are so excited to launch this! Give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves (and turn it into a sweet treat). You know what they say…you are what you eat 😜.”

But, what exactly are these supplements? How do they improve the health of women’s vaginas? And why are gynaecologists unhappy with the Kardashian star?

Lemme Purr and vaginal health gummies

Before we delve into Kardashian’s Lemme Purr vaginal health gummies, here’s what we know about chewable gummies.

Vitamin supplements are incredibly popular all over the world. Many people believe that taking vitamins can improve health or make up for a diet that’s low in nutrients. There are several different types of vitamins, including chewable gummies.

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins that have a texture and taste similar to gummy candies and come in a variety of flavours, colours, and shapes. They’re one of the most popular types of vitamins. And appeal to children — as well as adults — who may not like swallowing pills.

Gummy vitamins are commonly made from gelatin, corn starch, water, sugar, and added colourings. Popular flavours include lemon, raspberry, cherry, and orange.

Today, the market is flooded with gummy vitamins for all kinds of things — to lose weight, to improve the health of your hair, dealing with painful menstrual cramps and even helping you sleep.

Here comes in Lemme Purr. These chewable vitamins promise to increase vaginal health and “support vaginal taste, vaginal odour, vaginal health and vaginal freshness”.

Kardashian’s wellness website, Poosh, describes Lemme Purr as a “tasty little treat in gummy form with some powerful features. According to the website, it contains stable forms of Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969 and is also loaded with Vitamin C to ward off infections like urinary tract infections or bacterial vaginosis.

Kourtney Kardashian also adds that the gummy vitamins come with pineapple extract, making it delicious.

Also read: All the ways not to clean your vagina – and the only right way to get it done

‘See your GP, not a Kardashian’

Kardashian’s vaginal health gummies have received a thumbs-up from several social media users. Some have called her advertisement smart marketing, while others are curious to try them.

But gynaecologists aren’t happy with Kourtney’s newest product.

Dr Jen Gunter, a gynaecologist and author of myth-busting bestseller The Vagina Bible, called Kourtney out on Instagram. “Anyone who suggests that your vagina isn’t fresh or needs an improved taste is a misogynist and awful person. And yes that includes you @kourtneykardash and your @lemme grift.”

The doctor added, “Just another vaginal scam, this one brought to you by the aspirational Kardashian empire.”

Maddy Dann, a 30-year-old United Kingdom doctor who speaks about sexual health on TikTok, told BBC Newsbeat she’s worried that Lemme Purr will trick consumers into thinking “entirely normal” vaginal functions are problems. She added that “there’s no such thing as an unclean vagina,” considering that the vagina “self-cleans.”

“Every person with a vulva or vagina is going to have a different odour, it’s going to have a different scent, a different taste and a different amount of discharge,” she says. “And so what this product suggests is that every woman needs to have the same tasting, the same smelling, vagina or discharge, and that’s just not realistic.”

She added, “If your odour or your discharge changes, you need to see a GP or a gynaecologist — not a Kardashian.”

Spotlight on vaginal health

Even though many gynaecologists have slammed Kardashian for her vaginal gummies, there are some who believe that the reality star has shone the spotlight on the often hushed-up topic of vaginal health.

Doctors state that the issue of vaginal health is hardly ever discussed and most people don’t even know its importance. It is seldom discussed even though it affects more than just a woman’s sex life; vaginal health can affect fertility, which in turn can cause stress or relationship problems and affect self-confidence.

Medical experts state that to maintain a healthy vagina, one should maintain a good diet, drink plenty of fluids, practice safe sex, wear the right kind of underwear, and last, but not the least, follow good hygiene — wash, dry and change sanitary pads and tampons regularly during your period.

With inputs from agencies

