Centuries-old temples with rich history dot India. Each has a legend of its own. And while millions throng India’s famous mandirs every year, several ancient places of worship are lost in time. There is little we know about them and their gloried past. Now a project backed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) called “Jaane Apne Mandir” or “Know Your Temples” aims to change that.

The initiative, which was launched on Tuesday in New Delhi, is focused on finding forgotten temples across the country with a storied past and creating awareness about them.

The temple project

Present at the event held in New Delhi was Bharatiya Janata Party’s Biplab Kumar Deb, former Tripura chief minister and now the party in charge in Haryana; Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, a senior functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS), a top body of Hindu seers and religious leaders; and Milind Parande, VHP general secretary.

Deb, wrote on Twitter, that the temple project was an “effort to bring ancient temples on a single platform through the digital medium”. Calling the initiative commendable, he wrote in Hindi, which has been roughly translated, that material related to Sanatan temples, traditions and stories will be released on social media, an OTT platform and a website.

Some work on the project has already started including the documentation of more than 300 temples. Information on the history of the shrines and their present stories will be uploaded to a website, which is in the making. The festivals linked to the mandirs, the time of puja and the route to get there will be available on it.

An app and theme song has launched at the event and there is a lot more to come.

The temple economy

Saraswati, citing a 2015 report from the World Gold Council, said that India’s temples hold 22,000 tonnes of gold which is worth as much as one trillion dollars. He said that gold prices have doubled since the report was published, according to a report in ThePrint, adding that the value of the gold would not be two trillion dollars, which could help realise the dream of a five-trillion economy. According to him, temples in India employ 35 crore people.

The ABSS functionary was also quoted as saying by ThePrint that while 3.5 crore tourists visited Goa in a certain year, 10 crore went to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. “When pilgrims visit Kashi (the ancient name for Varanasi), they also provide employment opportunities to several locals. They buy Benarasi sarees which give employment to Muslim weavers also. In a way, one temple runs the economy of a whole city,” he said, the publication reports.

The focus on Haryana

The initiative aims to popularise old and forgotten mandirs across the country, but for now, the focus is on those in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Temples in Haryana like Chameli Van Hanuman Temple of Hodal and Pandav Van Temple of Nuh are part of this project. The others include Chandigarh’s Old Shiv Temple and Delhi shrines like the 16th-Century Vishweshwar Temple in Connaught Place and Yogmaya temple in Mehrauli, dedicated to Goddess Yogamaya, considered to be Lord Krishna’s sister.

A report in News18 says that Haryana was selected keeping in mind the state Assembly elections next year. The wrestlers’ protest and the farmers’ agitation have given the BJP in the state reasons to worry. Anti-incumbency is another factor.

Delhi and Chandigarh, the two Union territories, adjoining the state provide employment opportunities to people from Haryana and hence matter. The choice of these places is careful, sources told News18.

Sanjay Mishra, a former journalist and officer of special duty to Biplab Kumar Deb, is spearheading the project. He denied that the initiative is connected to the Harayan elections.

“The reason we started with Haryana is because it is considered to be the home of the Gods. ‘Hari’ translates to God (Vishnu) and ‘Ayana’ is home. So Haryana was a natural choice to kick-start the project,” Mishra told News18.

The control of temples

At the event, Parande once again emphasised VHP’s old demand to free temples from the control of the state. “Hindus donate hundreds of crores in temples. It should be our right to know whether this money is being spent for the welfare of Hindus, or on something else,” he said, according to ThePrint.

He also spoke about a future where not even a single temple is destroyed.

In April, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that temple priests would be given the right to sell temple land in the state, reports ANI. “The state government will have no control over the activities of the temples. Now, collectors will be unable to auction off the land attached to our temples. The priests associated with the temples will now be able to auction these lands,” he said.

