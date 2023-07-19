Kirit Somaiya sex video scandal: What’s going on?

Kirit Somaiya has found himself at the centre of controversy.

A video, purportedly of the BJP leader in a compromising position, has gone viral.

The Mumbai Police initiated an inquiry after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has taken aim at Somaiya.

But what do we know about the scandal?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

A video purportedly of Somaiya was published by Marathi news channel Lokshahi.

Firstpost has not independently verified its authenticity.

Somaiya on Tuesday took to Twitter to demand a probe.

A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me I have never abused any woman Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos pic.twitter.com/rR0l4nalOz — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 18, 2023

Somaiya in a letter to the deputy chief minister has questioned the authenticity of the clip.

Somaiya wrote, “A Marathi news channel broadcast a video clip of mine. With reference to the clip, multiple allegations have been levelled against me.”

“Some people claim that there are many such clips of mine. I request you to verify the authenticity of the viral video clip. Many have claimed that I exploited many women. I have never done anything like that. I request you to probe all these allegations,” Somaiya wrote to Fadnavis.

Speaking in the legislative council on Tuesday, Fadnavis said a thorough probe will be conducted into the viral video.

“A thorough probe will be done. No one will be protected. The police will find out the identity of the (aggrieved) woman. Nothing will be brushed under the carpet,” Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced today in the Legislative Council that in the case of former MP Kirit Somaiya’s viral video, the entire matter will be thoroughly investigated at the senior level, and no one will be spared. He assured the House… pic.twitter.com/lKCNeVgpog — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

ANI reported that the Mumbai Police on Wednesday initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The Mumbai crime branch is conducting an inquiry into the matter, a senior police official said.

It would also seek the help of cyber and technical experts to check the authenticity of the video, he added.

Opposition takes aim at Somaiya

Meanwhile, the Opposition has slammed Somaiya.

The matter was raised in the legislative council by Ambadas Danve, leader of Opposition, and MLC Anil Parab, both from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Danve was quoted as saying by Financial Express, “A leader who claims to be close to ED, CBI… and now I have some videos with me of him. I salute the woman who gave me the videos. The person has CISF protection.”

Danve said the matter should be probed and handed over a pen drive, which he claimed contained the clip, to council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Gorhe said the woman allegedly linked to the video has not lodged a complaint.

She should trust the legislature and come forward to lodge the complaint, Gorhe said.

Parab demanded a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

“The truth of the video should come out. We should find out who the woman is and an SIT should probe the matter. You say you are a party with a difference. We should find out if the woman was being blackmailed. We have heard of extortion of money. This seems to be extortion for sex,” Parab was quoted as saying by Financial Express.

The Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna also slammed Somaiya.

“As many as 35 video clips of Somaya’s sex scandal have gone viral and this scandal has caused a huge explosion. An atomic bomb has exploded in the political circles of Maharashtra.“ Saamana wrote.

In Pune, Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s wing staged a protest against Somaiya over the allegedly explicit video.

The Mahila Aghadi members sought action against Somaiya and demanded his expulsion from the BJP.

Mumbai regional Congress committee president Varsha Gaikwad tweeted:

Disgusted by the video of #KiritSomaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality. On one hand his party talks of ‘Beti… — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 17, 2023

The ruling coalition’s character and true face has been exposed. Somaiya blackmailed many MLAs and MPs. Now, we can see that he has even blackmailed a number of women,” claimed Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur.

A piece in the Congress mouthpiece National Herald noted that the Lokshahi channel editor Kamlesh Sutar said they covered up the obscene bits because they did not want to air salacious videos.

“However, considering the BJP and Somaiya always take a high moral ground with other opposition parties, they owe an explanation to the people,” the piece concluded.

With inputs from agencies