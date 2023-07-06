Jasmeen Kaur murder: What we know about shocking killing of Indian-origin girl in Australia

The case of 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur has left many shocked.

The nursing student was abducted from outside her workplace and murdered by her jilted ex-boyfriend in January 2021.

Her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Tarikjot Singh, pled guilty to Kaur’s murder in February.

But what do we know about Kaur and her murder?

Let’s take a closer look:

Kaur hailed from Adelaide City.

Her employer described her as a ‘beautiful soul who was kind and sweet to residents’, as per ABC.

Kaur in February 2021 reported her ex-boyfriend Singh for stalking.

According to ABC, Kaur was reported missing after working a shift at the Southern Cross Care aged home in North Plympton on 5 March.

According to Economic Times, Kaur’s family said Singh was obsessed with Kaur and wanted to marry her.

As per 9News, Kaur’s mother Rashpaul said Singh tried to forcefully marry Kaur and that she turned him down 100 times.

“She lost her life because Tarikjot wanted to forcibly marry and forcibly wanted to be in a relationship with her,” Rashpaul was quoted as saying by ABC.

Singh was spotted on CCTV purchasing buying gloves, cable ties and a shovel before the murder, as per the outlet.

Singh abducted Kaur from her workplace and drove more than 644 kilometres while bound with cable ties in the boot of a car Singh had borrowed from his flatmate, news.com.au portal and other websites reported on Wednesday

Singh buried Kaur alive in a shallow grave after making “superficial” cuts to her throat which were not enough to kill her.

As per Economic Times, Kaur was blindfolded and conscious.

She was aware of her surroundings when she died at some point on 6 March, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors told the court Kaur inhaled and swallowed soil, as per 7News.

Kaur’s body was found at Flinders Ranges – around five hours from where she was kidnapped, as per ABC.

Singh pleaded guilty to the murder but the horrific details of his crime came to light during sentencing submissions at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo said the murder was “not efficient” and Kaur was “made to suffer”.

“She had to have been consciously suffering what could only be described as the absolute terror of breathing in and swallowing soil and dying in that way,” Matteo said.

Kaur’s family, including her mother, were in the court to hear the sentencing submissions.

The court heard Singh planned the killing because he was unable to get over the breakdown of their relationship.

“The way in which Kaur was killed involved, really, an uncommon level of cruelty,” Matteo said.

“It’s not known when her throat was cut, it’s not known when or how she got into or was placed into that burial grave, and it’s not known when that was dug, other than the prosecution says it had to have been while she was still alive and in preparation for her burial.

“[It was] a killing that was committed as an act of vengeance or as an act of revenge,” she said.

Singh wrote several messages to Kaur in the lead-up to her death that he never ended up sending.

“Your bad luck that I am still alive, cheap, wait and watch, will get the answer, each and every single one will get the answer,” one message said.

‘Incandescent with rage’

Kaur’s mother in May told the court her ‘precious little girl’ was disposed of as ‘rubbish’ which made her ‘incandescent with rage’.

“How can you value a human life so cheaply?” she asked, as per ABC.

“I can’t comprehend it.

“You treated my daughter like she was nothing and disposed of her as [if] she was rubbish.”

Kaur, added, “We should be a family of four, and now we are a family of three.”

“I go through a terrible sequence of events, I wonder when she realised she was in mortal danger,” ABC further quoted her as saying

“There was no-one to rescue her, she spent her last hour on this earth with the worst of humanity. Jasmeen is gone and I am heartbroken, she was a precious little girl,” she added.

Kaur’s brother, sister and aunt also gave statements to the court in May, as per 9News.

Her brother Sukhmanpreet and sister Gurmanpreet said they had been “not even halfway through” their journey together, as per ABC.

“How can you take her away from us? Take away her hopes and dreams and her life?” they said.

“Her future no longer exists.

“You have ruined so many lives, we can’t comprehend how scared she would have been in her last moments of her life.”

Singh initially denied murder, saying Kaur had committed suicide and that he had buried the body.

He later took officers to her burial site where they found Kaur’s shoes, glasses, and work name badge in a bin, alongside looped cable ties.

‘Punishing her for being rejected’

Singh faces a mandatory life sentence, with the court to impose a non-parole period next month.

Singh’s lawyer wants him to be given a more merciful sentence, partly because they labelled it a “crime of passion”.

But ABC quoted Justice Adam Kimber as saying Singh “put in train a series of careful steps over a period of time”.

“He was punishing her (Ms Kaur) for having been rejected,” he added.

“He, the prosecution says, bundled her into a vehicle, restrained her in the back seat or the boot, drove her a considerable distance, killed her, buried her, disposed of evidence that might implicate him in that crime.”

