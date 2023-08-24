ISRO gearing up for Aditya-L1 mission launch: Why studying the Sun matters

After the historic success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing for another big launch. The Indian space agency’s first-ever space-based mission to study the Sun is expected to lift off in September.

Last week, ISRO announced that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft had reached the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota, where it will be integrated with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

“Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,” the space agency wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

What will India’s Sun mission entail? Why is studying the Sun important? We explain.

What is the Aditya-L1 mission?

The Aditya-L1 is an ‘observatory’ or spacecraft that will monitor the Sun 24×7. This will be the first time that India will put a spacecraft on a Lagrange point – a position in space where, as per NASA, “the gravitational forces of a two-body system like the Sun and Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion”.

There are five Lagrange points in the Sun-Earth system; India’s solar mission will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1, or L1, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth, according to ISRO.

L1, Aditya’s parking spot, has been housing Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, a project by America’s NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) since 1996, reported Space.com.

The Aditya-L1 mission will carry seven payloads, out of which four will directly observe the Sun. These seven payloads or scientific instruments include Visible Emission Line Coronagraph(VELC), Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) and Advanced Tri-axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometers.

These instruments will study the photosphere or the Sun’s visible surface; the layer above the photosphere known as the chromosphere; and the corona – the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere.

Objectives of Aditya-L1 mission

As per ISRO, the spacecraft will examine the dynamics of the chromosphere and corona; in-situ particle and plasma environment; the heating mechanism of the corona; magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in corona; temperature, velocity and density of coronal and coronal loops plasma; and development, dynamics and origin of coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

It will also study chromospheric and coronal heating, space weather, the physics of the partially ionized plasma, what leads to solar eruptive events, and how CMEs and solar flares start.

Why is studying the Sun important?

Before that, here are some facts about the centre of our solar system. The Sun, which sustains most life on Earth, is a 4.5 billion-year-old star. Located 150 million kilometres away from the Earth, the Sun’s gravity holds the solar system together. Unlike Earth, the Sun’s surface is not solid but made of “super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma”, noted NASA.

According to the US space agency, “The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system.”

The solar activity constitutes solar flares, CMEs or huge plasma clouds, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles.

A solar flare is a severe burst of radiation capable of affecting radio communications and harming astronauts in space. The activity on the Sun’s surface creates a type of weather called space weather which can impact the Earth and the rest of the solar system. Thus, understanding solar events becomes more important for better knowledge of space weather, as per Indian Express.

Moreover, ultraviolet rays from the Sun affect as well as are impacted by global climate change, according to the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center.

As BussinessLine noted “changes in UV radiation can influence cloud formation, water vapor content and temperature patterns in the Earth’s lower atmosphere. It is important, therefore, to study the behaviour of the Sun to see its impact on the Earth’s climate.”

While the Sun has been analysed by scientists for a long time, there are still many unanswered questions. As per a Space.com report, researchers are yet to unravel why the corona, at 1 million degrees Celsius, gets hotter than the photosphere – 5,500 degrees Celsius. Sun’s hottest part is its core where temperature is as high as 15 million degrees Celsius.

It is also not known what goes on before the Sun ejects solar flares and CMEs in space and sometimes towards the Earth and “how CMEs accelerate to tremendous speeds close to the sun’s disk,” the report added. With Aditya L-1, scientists are hoping to unearth some of the Sun’s secrets.

