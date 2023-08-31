Is there life after death? The world may finally have an answer

Many of us have heard tales of spirits ascending steps or seeing a brilliant light at the end of the tunnel after passing away.

One of the most mind-bending questions is, though, “What happens after death?”

A radiation oncologist in the United States claims to have gathered more than 5,000 near-death experiences (NDE) from people of diverse religions and cultural backgrounds, speaking in more than 30 languages. He is “without a doubt” convinced that there is life after death.

Dr Jeffrey Long, a longtime sceptic, claimed that years of study into the parallels between various accounts of people’s close calls with death have changed his own views on the possibility of an afterlife.

After-life exists…

Dr Long first became interested in near-death experiences when he read a publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association 37 years ago. The authors reported their findings without providing any clinical or medical context.

He told Insider, ‘It stopped me in my tracks. All my medical training told me you were either alive or dead. There was no in-between. But suddenly, I was reading from a cardiologist describing patients who had died and then came back to life, reporting very distinct, almost unbelievable experiences.’

He also founded the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation in 1998 as a result of his interest in near-death experiences.

In an essay based on his experience in Insider, the Kentucky-based doctor defined NDEs as “someone who is either comatose or clinically dead, without a heartbeat, having a lucid experience where they see, hear, feel emotions, and interact with other beings.”

Regardless of the person’s religion, whether they are Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, or atheist, he has reportedly evaluated thousands of anecdotes, many of which are astonishingly similar.

It goes without saying that every story is unique, but he often saw a consistent pattern of events play out in a known sequence.

The essay also includes a lot of anecdotes, such as the one from a person who was guided by a robed figure to a field where their loved ones who had passed away were sitting, and the one from a person who saw an orb of light leave her chest, hover for a second, and then zoom out of the room.

Most of those who had this experience said they wanted to stay in the afterlife because of the overwhelming love and joy that had come over them. Around a quarter of them say they were surrounded by light or mist, and more than half say they saw a “heavenly” realm.

Almost everyone who has a close encounter with death, he continued, no longer fears it.

Out-of-body experience

Over 45 per cent of persons who have an NDE report having an out-of-body experience, according to Dr Long.

In order to see and hear what is happening around them, many report that “their consciousness separates from (their) physical body, usually hovering above,” as Dr Long put it.

He noted, “After the out-of-body experience, people say they’re transported into another realm. Many pass through a tunnel and experience a bright light. Then, they’re greeted by deceased loved ones, including pets, who are in the prime of their lives. Most people report an overwhelming sense of love and peace. They feel like this other realm is their real home.”

Citing an example, he said, “One woman lost consciousness while riding her horse on a trail. Her body stayed on the trail while her consciousness travelled with her horse as he galloped back to the barn. Later, she was able to describe exactly what happened at the barn because she had seen it despite her body not being there. Others who hadn’t spoken to her confirmed her account.”

He did, however, acknowledge that he had never discovered a “scientific explanation for these experiences.”

“I’ve read brain research and considered every possible explanation for NDEs,” he said in his conclusion, “The bottom line is that none of them hold water.”

Other medical professionals engaged in related studies agreed with Dr Long and pointed to a few recurring characteristics.

