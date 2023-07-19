Is a love affair responsible for Chinese foreign minister going missing?

The mystery around China’s missing foreign minister Qin Gang has deepened.

Last seen publicly on 25 June in Beijing, Qin missed a Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting earlier in July due to ‘health reasons’.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi replaced Qin at the meet.

But now, another far more sensational reason is being cited for Qin’s continued absence.

Let’s take a closer look:

The Times UK reported that Qin’s disappearance comes amid rumours of an affair with Fu Xiaotian – a Cambridge-educated reporter and TV personality.

According to The Week, Qin and Fu are even rumoured to have had a child out of wedlock – a huge no-no for China’s Communist Party.

Senior officials charged with corruption are often also cited for having affairs.

Qin’s profile on the Chinese foreign ministry website says that he is married and has a son.

Fu, who works for state-owned and Hong Kong-based Phoenix Television, interviewed Qin in March 2022 on a TV show, as per CNA.

Fu is also a US citizen, as per The Print.

The Times UK cited local media reports as saying that Fu and her infant son have not been seen publicly in months.

According to Time Magazine, China’s Communist Party officially bans cadres from having such relationships.

Senior officials charged with corruption are often also cited for having affairs.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, asked about Qin’s absence, said she had “no information to provide”, as per The Times of India.

Queried about his position as foreign minister, Mao cited the foreign ministry website where Qin remains listed as such.

But asked about the alleged affair by a reporter, Mao said, “I have no understanding of the matter,” as per The Week.

Interestingly, Mao’s remarks on Qin were not included in official records of the briefing later uploaded on the foreign ministry website, Radio Free Asia reported.

What do experts say?

That the lack of transparency is a hindrance to China’s credibility.

Wu Qiang, a Beijing-based China politics commentator, told BBC, “People are interested in the story because they are curious about any secrets in the black box.”

“His disappearance has highlighted the fragility of China’s diplomacy system and high-level decision-making system.”

“Given China’s status and influence in the world, it’s indeed very strange that its foreign minister has not appeared in public for more than 20 days,” said Deng Yuwen, a former editor of a Communist Party newspaper who now lives in the US, told CNN.

Bloomberg quoted Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times as writing on Weibo over the weekend, “There’s something everyone is talking about but can’t be talked about publicly.”

“There needs to be a balance between keeping the operations running and respecting the public’s right to information.”

“Disclosing information would help improve official credibility and convey confidence to the private sector,” Hu added.

Meanwhile, the lack of answers from China’s spokesperson is only fuelling speculation on social media.

“Does she not know how to respond?” BBC quoted one Weibo user as saying.

“The reply is quite worrisome,” another added,

Wu also pointed to the lack of complete censorship on Chinese social media is an interesting development.

“The absence of censorship makes people wonder if there is any truth to rumours about power struggles, corruption, the abuse of power and positions, and romantic relationships,” Wu told BBC.

Journalist Phil Cunningham tweeted, “Qin Gang is missing. Not only is he missing from the news cycle in China, but he’s missing from my article! As run by the SCMP (South China Morning Post) on July 15, five sentences about Qin were removed (without notice) from the article after it was accepted for publication.”

It is important to note that China does not often give details about the health of its leaders.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin’s statement on Qin’s ill health as the reason for missing the meet is the exception and not the rule.

For example, President Xi Jinping only disclosed his vaccination status in July 2022 – making him the last of G20 leaders to do so.

“It’s not implausible he’s been sidelined for health reasons,” Richard McGregor, senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute in Sydney told Bloomberg. “The longer he’s absent the more likely there’s some other much more serious reason for him not being able to appear in public.”

A piece in The Print noted that the rumours if true leave Xi a tough road ahead.

“Xi promoted Qin to the role of foreign minister over other senior diplomats because of their shared ties. Infidelity rumours would be challenging to hush away as Xi has made it a point to promote cadres with a good track record. Qin’s example would poke a hole in that façade,” the piece noted.

The piece added that it is also possible that Qin is both in ill health as well as had the affair with Fu – allowing Xi to set aside a confidant.

“Alternatively, all rumours are a bit of fluff, and Qin is not keeping well. We will know about his fate in the coming weeks,” the piece concluded.

Qin, 56, was appointed as the foreign minister in December.

A rising star in the ministry, he held various positions including as the ministry’s spokesman and postings at the Chinese embassy in Britain.

Qin served as Xi’s chief protocol officer between 2014 and 2018.

He succeeded Wang who was elected to the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), a key policy body of the party in the once-in-a-five-year congress of the party in October last year.

With inputs from agencies