India, US, Saudi joint railway deal at G20? Here’s what we know

India, the United States and Saudi Arabia are looking to announce a joint railway deal at the G20 this weekend.

The deal could connect West Asian countries to each other as well as India, according to several media reports.

But how will it work? And what do we know about it?

Let’s take a closer look:

Axios quoted two sources with direct knowledge of the deal as saying it Gulf and Arab nations would be connected via a network of railways.

India, meanwhile, would be connecting through seaports in the Gulf.

Sources told Axios that Israel could even be part of the deal if relations with Saudi Arabia normalise.

The plans for a sweeping, multi-national ports and rail deal would come at a critical time.

To counter China’s Belt and Road global infrastructure push, Biden is pitching Washington as an alternative partner for and investor in developing countries at the G20, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

It also comes as the Biden administration seeks a broader diplomatic deal in the Middle East that would have Saudi Arabia recognize Israel. The negotiations over a multi-country infrastructure deal were first reported by Axios.

Beyond the diplomatic implications, officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper.

A diplomat familiar with talks told Times of Israel the deal would involve ship transit between India and Saudi Arabia, trains through Saudi Arabia and the UAE, likely to Jordan, and ship transit to Turkey and onward from there by train.

Sources told Axios the deal originated in the I2U2 forum which comprises Israel, United States, UAE and India and that it was Tel Aviv that brought up the idea.

Israel raised the idea of connecting the region through railways during the I2U2 meetings over the last year.

The Biden regime then pushed for Saudi Arabia’s inclusion.

India’s expertise with regard to huge infrastructure projects was part of the idea, as per Axios.

The deal, if finalised, over the weekend, will see the leaders sign a memorandum of understanding.

As per The Print, the project could also involve Turkey.

Will the deal be announced?

The United States is playing coy over the deal.

As per The Print, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday night, who is with President Joe Biden on his G20 visit, did not confirm or deny whether the deal would be executed.

He, however, stated that “we have invested effort into with our partners” on this project.

“We believe that connectivity from India, across the Middle East, to Europe is incredibly important and will bring a significant number of economic benefits, as well as strategic benefits, to all of the countries involved. But where things land with respect to any potential announcements this weekend, as opposed to down the line, I can’t say tonight,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan, it is to be noted, held talks with representatives of India, UAE and Saudi Arabia earlier this year, as per The Times of India.

The discussions, held in Saudi Arabia, focussed on possible areas of cooperation including strategic infrastructure projects such as ports and railways.

Biden is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and may also have talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As per Axios, the project, if announced increases chances that Biden will meet MBS.

However, the talks, which have also included the United Arab Emirates and Europe, may or may not yield a concrete result in time for an announcement on the sidelines of this week’s Group of 20 (G20) leaders meeting, the people said.

The conversations have been underway for months but are fluid, one of the people said.

As per Axios, the White House declined to comment on the matter.

However, in an earlier statement it said Biden would participate in a “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event” on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia will also participate in an investment forum.

The event will be attended by India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal and Saudi minister of investment Khalid al-Falih, according to the organizer, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Saudi Arabia is also in talks with Italy about a potential Saudi investment in Rome’s new strategic fund, with the kingdom focusing on energy, sustainability, supply chains and sport to expand its presence in the country.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s XI Jinping are among the few major world leaders who will be skipping the upcoming G20 meet in India.

However, it is being reported that the Russian president will be embarking on a visit to China for the Belt and Road Forum in October – his first trip abroad in a year and a half.

With inputs from agencies