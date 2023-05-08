NSA Ajit Doval meets his US and UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia: The significance of the visit, explained

India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met his United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday (7 May) in Saudi Arabia to reportedly discuss a major joint infrastructure project. According to a statement released by the White House, US NSA Jake Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Doval and UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deliberate on “bilateral and regional matters”.

Commenting on the meetings, the White House said they aimed “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world.”

“During the meeting, they (Saudi Arabia) discussed means to strengthen relations and ties between the three countries (India, UAE and the US) in a way that enhances growth and stability in the region,” state-run Saudi Press Agency said, as per The Tribune.

Why did NSA Ajit Doval travel to Saudi Arabia and why was it a significant visit? We explain.

Ajit Doval in Saudi Arabia

While the White House did not elaborate on the meetings held in the Middle Eastern country, a media report said that the NSAs met the Crown Prince to possibly discuss a proposal to connect countries in West Asia or the Middle East through a network of rails. These Gulf and Arab nations are also likely to be linked to India via shipping lanes from ports in the region, reported US news outlet Axios.

A US official told the outlet earlier that the project will be on the agenda of the meetings between the NSAs.

The White House is pushing this proposal in order to counter China’s increasing influence in the Middle East, which is a significant part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, the report added.

Notably, US NSA will meet his Indian counterpart again this month on the margins of the Quad Summit in Australia.

How it came to be?

According to Axios, the proposition for the new initiative came up during talks conducted over the past 18 months in a forum called I2U2, which consists of India, the US, Israel and the UAE.

The forum was set up in late 2021 to discuss strategic infrastructure projects in West Asia or the Middle East.

“Nobody said it out loud but it was about China from day one,” a former senior Israeli official was quoted as saying by Axios.

The former Israeli official revealed that the idea of linking the Middle East region and employing India’s expertise for such big infrastructure projects during these I2U2 meetings was originally conceived by Israel.

The US expanded on this idea to include Saudi Arabia in the project.

“The initiative would include connecting Arab countries in the Levant and the Gulf via a network of railways that will also connect to India through seaports in the Gulf,” sources told Axios.

‘Regional integration’ in the Middle East

Last week, Sullivan hinted at this new proposal during his speech at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, saying the notion is to connect South Asia to the Middle East to America “in ways that advance our economic technology and diplomacy”.

“A more integrated, interconnected Middle East empowers our allies and partners, advances regional peace and prosperity, and reduces the resource demands on the US in this region over the long term without sacrificing our fundamental interests or our involvement in the region,” he was quoted as saying by Axios.

What is in it for India?

Sources in New Delhi told the English daily Indian Express why the Central government is “keen” to be a part of this ambitious initiative.

China brokering a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March this year had caught the world by surprise. It not only posed a challenge for the US – which has been a central player in the Middle East for decades – but also raised concerns for India, which sees Beijing’s growing clout in West Asia as “mission creep”, as per Indian Express.

India, which relies on crude imports from oil-rich West Asian countries, will have better connectivity in the region for transport if the new proposal comes to fruition. The project will also be beneficial to eight million Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region, the English daily said.

The initiative will also help India to promote its “brand as an infrastructure builder” in the railway sector overseas. New Delhi, which wants private and public companies to explore the possible economic and infrastructure opportunities in West Asia, may be able to offer an alternative to China’s Belt and Road project, reported Indian Express.

India is also looking forward to using sea routes to reach West Asian ports as it believes connectivity to its western neighbours has been hampered because of Pakistan blocking overland transit routes, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been intensifying efforts to keep India on its side. Senior US officials told Bloomberg earlier in May that “rising concerns about China’s growing assertiveness under Xi Jinping have helped drive the US and India even closer together”.

With inputs from agencies

