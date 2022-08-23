India likely to get its first digital rupee by end of this year: What is a CBDC and how does it work?

The RBI describes digital rupee as legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. The digital rupee (CBDC) will give a big boost to the economy and positively change the banking scenario of the country

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will very likely introduce its digital rupee — the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) — in this fiscal year itself.

Talks of a digital rupee in the country have been swirling since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it during her Budget 2022 speech back in February. At the time, she had said that the digital rupee would be launched in 2022-2023.

However, a Business Standard report citing sources said that the CBDC will be launched in a phased manner this year, initially only to be used by wholesale businesses.

Here is a look at what CBDC is and how it will work according to the RBI.

CBDC explained

The RBI explains CBDC as legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. “It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different,” writes the RBI on its website.

In simple terms, the CBDC is basically the digital version (in an electronic form) of fiat currencies, for India that would be its domestic currency rupee.

Explaining the difference between a digital rupee and using a mobile wallet, a government source was quoted as saying, “In the case of a digital rupee instead of holding a note you will be holding a digital currency in your phone and it would be with the central bank and from there it would be transferred to any merchant. It is fully backed by the sovereign.

The RBI explained that it would appear as liability (currency in circulation) on a central bank’s balance sheet.

Though the idea of a CBDC is inspired by Bitcoin, they are different from crypto assets, which do not possess ‘legal tender’ status and are not issued by the state.

Many countries have expressed interest in CBDCs; however, only a few have managed to progress beyond the pilot stage of developing their own CBDCs. As per the RBI website, a 2021 survey of central banks across the world revealed that 86 per cent were actively researching the potential of digital currency, while 60 per cent were experimenting with the technology and 14 per cent had deployed pilot projects.

How will CBDCs be beneficial?

There are multiple benefits in using a CBDC. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had told Lok Sabha last year: “Introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk. Introduction of CBDC would also possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option.”

As CBDCs are in a digital form, the dependency on paper will reduce, which in turn, will be beneficial to the environment.

The use of CBDCs could also lead to a further shift to a cashless economy. The use of CBDCs will give a boost to the government’s call for cashless payments and positively change the banking scenario.

Furthermore, as more people opt for CBDCs, it would benefit cross-border remittances. Overall, the cost of transactions would reduce for businesses and the government.

How will it work?

While details of India’s first digital rupee haven’t been released yet, Sharat Chandra, vice-president of Research and Strategy at EarthID, has predicted how the system would work.

In a report published in The Outlook, Chandra was quoted as saying that the RBI would issue the digital rupee to commercial banks, which would be authorised to allow retail users to open CBDC accounts.

Earlier, RBI deputy governor, T Rabi Sankar had said, they are working on types of CBDC. One wholesale account based; and the other retail account based. “A lot of work has been done on the wholesale account based CBDC but the retail account based CBDC is complicated and will take some more time”, he was quoted as saying to Business Standard.

With inputs from agencies

