India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on 15 August.

The day, which will be marked by myriad festivities, will see India’s skies filled with colourful kites.

But why is kite-flying such a big part of Independence Day celebrations?

Let’s take a closer look:

According to The Times of India, in many parts of North India it is tradition to fly kites on Independence Day.

Kite flying has a long and storied history in India.

Decades before India obtained independence from the British in 1947, freedom fighters came up with famous slogans like ‘Simon Go Back” to protest the Simon Commission.

Such slogans gained such a hold on the public imagination that people across the country began writing it on kites and sending those skyward.

It has since become a tradition for the young and old to congregate on rooftops of cities – particularly in the capital – and engage in kite-flying competitions on festivals, in the run-up to Independence Day and on 15 August.

As a piece in MensXP noted, “While it was prominent in all parts of India, the Capital shared a predominant love for kite flying during Independence Day; when you would see smitten Delhi skies, with tiny colourful quadrangles slowly drifting about like spots on a big huge blue canvas. Kite flying symbolised patriotism and the beginning of a new season, and it was the mark for complete and absolute change.”

As per India.com, these days parts of Delhi see terrace parties being held with kite-flying competitions and Bollywood music.

This is fairly popular in Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Hudson Lines, Kingsway Camp, Kamla Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and some other areas.

But for some in old Delhi it means a lot more than just a recreational sport or plain fun.

“It is not just a game; it is a feeling,” Mohammad Waqar Yunus, 22, told The National.

“A kite is a symbol of freedom as it freely flies in the sky. Because of this, kite flying has become a tradition here so we can feel our freedom on Independence Day.”

“I have seen this tradition since my childhood. We have learnt this from our grandparents. Kite flying is a tradition that has been passed on to children from generation to generation here,” Yunus added.

According to The Times of India, one aspect of kite-flying remained unchanged during the pandemic – the social messaging.

Some shopkeepers in Delhi wrote Wash your hands, Please maintain a six-feet distance on kites.

Others wrote socially-conscious slogans like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

Avoid using metal, coated manjhas

The BSES on Wednesday issued an advisory on kite flying asking people to avoid using metal or metal coated manjhas for the kites to ensure safe celebrations.

According to a BSES official, “People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We advice residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables. Residents must avoid using metal or metal coated (Chinese) manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations.”

The advisory mentioned that not just electrical equipments get affected, the risk to life is a bigger danger of reckless kite flying. “Moreover, if the entangled manjha happens to be metal coated, it can even lead to electrocution of the ‘kite-flyer’”, it added.

“In the run-up to the Independence Day, though we put our Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to take care of any kite-flying related contingency, elders and parents are also requested to inform and counsel children not to enter prohibited/ barricaded electrical installations to retrieve kites because life is more precious than a kite. Any carelessness can lead to a major power failure, and even electrocutions”, the BSES advisory said.

