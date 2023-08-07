Independence Day is a cause of elation for billions of Indians. This year, the country will mark its 76 years of Independence on 15 August (Tuesday). While flying kites has been a tradition for many on this special day, the citizens have also shown enthusiasm for hoisting the Tricolor at their homes after the Central government announced ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ last year.

With its ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, the government has a new programme for celebrating Independence Day this time. This initiative will be launched on 9 August and will last till Independence Day.

But what is this campaign? Let’s understand.

Meri Mati Mera Desh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign during the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 30 July, which aims to honour the bravehearts who lost their lives for the country.

Under the campaign, activities will be organised across India in memory of “our immortal martyrs”, the prime minister said.

“Special inscriptions will be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country in memory of these personalities,” Modi was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The government has also planned ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ for this campaign, wherein soil in urns and saplings from villages across the country will be brought to Delhi.

“This ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, carrying the soil in 7,500 ‘kalash’ from villages and various corners of the country, will reach Delhi. This yatra will also carry plants from various parts of the country. From 7,500 kalash, soil and plants that will come, an ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built close to the National War Memorial,” the prime minister said, as per the news agency.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this Amrit Vatika, a special garden, will become a “grand symbol” of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, which intends to increase interaction and endorse “mutual understanding” between people of different states and Union Territories through “pairing”.

“With these efforts, we will realise our duties… We will realise the innumerable sacrifices made for the freedom of the country; we will realise the value of freedom. Hence, every countryman must join in these efforts,” HT quoted Modi as saying.

The prime minister said, “I had talked about ‘Panch Prana’ for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal from Red Fort last year. By participating in the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, we will also take an oath to fulfil these ‘five resolves’”. He also urged people to upload their selfies on yuva.gov.in while taking the oath and holding the soil, reported Indian Express.

Plaques, soil and more

A special plaque – ‘Shilaphalakam’ – engraved with the names of local freedom fighters, defence personnel, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the country, will be put up in cities and villages across the country. These plaques, which will be installed near water bodies or near panchayat offices and schools, will also carry a quote by prime minister Modi, The Hindu reported.

Union culture secretary Govind Mohan told mediapersons that Meri Mati Mera Desh will conclude the two-year-long celebrations of 75 years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In villages, youth volunteers will collect soil from each panchayat or village and take it to the block level. Then, a special urn containing the soil from each block will be transported to Delhi.

In cities, the urns will be carried from smaller local bodies to larger municipalities and towns and then brought to the National Capital, reported The Hindu.

Around 8,000 such urns are expected to reach Delhi, the report said citing the culture secretary.

UP, Maharashtra gear up for the campaign

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra issued guidelines to commissioners, district magistrates and other officials for holding functions in cities and villages for the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign.

Mishra said families of lakhs of unsung freedom fighters will be felicitated during the campaign.

In villages, these events will be organised at village, panchayat and block levels, reported HT. Villagers will reach the decided meeting places with soil that will be put together in a kalash. Similar events will be held in cities as well, according to the newspaper.

Under the campaign, Varanasi has also decided to plant saplings of 75 local species at Amrit Vatika. The district magistrate held a meeting on 1 August and directed officers to install stone plaques at Amrit Sarovar and other ponds in gram panchayats before 9 August.

Amrit Sarovar is the Central government’s initiative to harvest and conserve water for future generations. According to prime minister Modi, as many as 60 thousand Amrit Sarovars have been built during the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

According to Free Press Journal, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will also carry out several activities for the campaign. NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar recently held a meeting in this regard.

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also organise various events, including the unveiling of Shilaphalakam, the Panch Pran (Oath) ceremony and other activities, as per Indian Express.

