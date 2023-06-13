The discontinuation of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) work-from-home policy could cause its female employees to leave.

Milind Lakkad, the HR chief of TCS, the largest software company in India, stated in a note to shareholders in the annual report that previously, women’s attrition at TCS has been comparable to or lower than men’s attrition, but that has changed today.

Due to the firm’s return-to-office policy causing a “reset of domestic arrangements,” more women left the company in the fiscal year that ended on 31 March (FY23).

A setback to gender diversity

Calling the increased attrition “unusual,” Lakkad in the annual report said, “There might be other reasons but intuitively, I would think working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to office even after everything normalised.”

It’s interesting to note that the percentage of women has increased at competitor Infosys, which offers a more flexible, hybrid work strategy, from 37.8 per cent in early 2020 to 39.6 per cent in the present, according to Forbes.

Attrition rates for women at TCS were lower or comparable to those for men up through the fiscal year 2023, according to Lakkad. “The higher attrition among women in FY23 is a setback to our efforts to promote gender diversity, but we are doubling down on it,” he said.

TCS has stated that it experienced 20 per cent attrition overall for the year, but has not specified the attrition percentage by gender, according to Economic Times.

When compared to junior or senior positions, the percentage of women in the middle ranks has decreased, according to the data. Female mid-level employees made up 30.7 per cent of the workforce in FY23 compared to 31.1 per cent in FY22. Employees at the midlevel have ten to twenty years of experience.

TCS was ranked as the top employer of women among the 500 most valuable corporations in a Hurun survey from December 2022, according to Quartz News. At that time, 210,000 women made up over 35 per cent of the 613,974 total employees of the Mumbai-based company.

TCS’ leadership development programs

The organisation, according to Lakkad, has been concentrating on leadership development programmes like iExcel to raise the proportion of women in leadership.

The annual report made note of the fact that 1,450 female executives had benefited from the 22 editions of this programme, which is the industry standard for executive leadership development for women. Even though women made up only 14 per cent of the applicant pool, Lakkad praised the calibre of female candidates in the leadership pool because they filled approximately 25 per cent of the internal leadership roles in FY23.

Women made up 38.1 per cent of TCS’s net hiring in FY23, according to the annual report. Furthermore, during the same fiscal year, nearly 14,000 job applications were submitted for positions under the “Rebegin” initiative, which was created to assist seasoned female professionals returning to the workforce after a hiatus.

According to TCS’s annual report, among the roughly 30,000 personnel classed as senior management, more than 13 per cent of them were women. In order to provide the assistance and flexibility required for carers of small children, expectant women employees, and people with disabilities, the company also adopted a policy on flexible work arrangements.

Women attrition increased in all sectors

Despite a slowdown in recruiting over the past three quarters, attrition has been high in all industries. However, the problem is worse in the tech industry because of the abundance of white-collar expertise and women in the workforce, according to Kamal Karanth, co-founder of staffing business Xpheno, reported Forbes.

In comparison to other industries, he explains, the labour in technology is significantly more mobile and active. When compared to other industries, the IT sector still has some of the highest attrition rates.

Women’s labour force participation has been constant since the epidemic, at 23 per cent as of 2022, according to World Bank estimates. The challenge, like traditional times, that forces women to quit working is their personal milestones like marriage, having children and taking on more caregiving duties. Even though workplace culture has evolved since the pandemic, women have been impacted more than others.

According to Forbes, the rising attrition of women is a sign of how the transition from working from home or hybrid to the full-time office is hitting this cohort first, and fast.

A 2022 consumer research study by LinkedIn of 2,266 Indian participants found that three in five working women said the stigma around workplace flexibility is now “worse than ever,” with 88 per cent of women having had to take a wage cut to work flexibly.

Ruchee Anand, senior director-talent and learning solutions, LinkedIn, told Forbes India in April 2022 that due to poor flexible-working policies, India’s working women are twice more likely to have to choose between childcare and career, in comparison to men, especially in India.

When summoned back to work, people’s capacity to prioritise their tasks was interrupted since flexible work offered them a sense of flexibility to do so. Because of their family duties, women are undoubtedly affected more severely than men, according to Nirmala Menon, founder and CEO of Interweave Consulting, a reputable diversity consulting firm.

While there are benefits to working in an office, such as more visibility and inclusion in projects, according to her, organisations that don’t give employees a choice and impose mandatory return-to-work policies cause women to leave the workforce.

With inputs from agencies

