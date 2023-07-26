How Pakistan is targeting students from army schools in India to seek sensitive info

Pakistan can play dirty. They are now targeting students in India. Many pupils, including those of Army Public Schools across India, are getting calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), luring them to join particular social media groups and share sensitive information.



Some individuals pose as school teachers and target students by asking them to join “new class groups” and sending them one-time passwords. Once the students join the groups, they are asked to share sensitive information, army sources told PTI. These suspected PIOs are calling and sending messages by initially giving reference to something known to the students to convince them that it is their teachers who are contacting them.

Callers seek to obtain sensitive information about the families of the children, their teachers, and their daily routines. In response, schools and colleges have since been requested to suspend existing school groups on WhatsApp in case they have been compromised. Army officials have also been working closely with school authorities to promote awareness and take cautious measures to protect children.

We take a closer look.

Seeking sensitive information

According to The Indian Express, the Army Welfare Education Society is learnt to have flagged in an advisory that “students have been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages” from two mobile numbers in particular.

“Since Monday (24 July), students have been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani intelligence operatives from two numbers which are 8617321715, 9622262167,” sources in the security establishment told Hindustan Times.

According to an advisory issued by the principals of Army Public Schools, the PIOs are asking students about details like their father’s job, school routine and timings, teachers’ names, uniforms etc.

The primary targets of these attacks are students living in border regions, where cross-border infiltration efforts are more common. The cyber hackers intend to use the proximity of these regions to sensitive facilities as a strategic advantage to obtain access to critical information.

Stay vigilant

The security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir has expressed concern over this new low adopted by the neighbouring nation. Schools and colleges are requested to sensitise teachers and students about this.

It asked the parents of the students to remain vigilant about the suspicious calls.

A spokesperson for the Indian Army said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to counter these cyber threats effectively. It is essential for parents and schools to educate students about responsible online behaviour and reporting any suspicious activities,” reports Free Press Journal.

As per a report in India Tv, similar calls have also been received by army schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI