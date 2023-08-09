How office-sharing firm WeWork is going out of business

There were times when many predicted that businesses would give up traditional office spaces in favour of WeWork facilities. But the American start-up is now struggling to stay in business. The New York-based firm is losing money, and people are cancelling their subscriptions in huge numbers.

The embattled office-sharing firm is itself worried about survival. WeWork warned investors on Tuesday that it might not be in business for much longer.

Citing financial losses, cash needs, and a drop in memberships, WeWork said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that “substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

According to the firm’s filing, “the company’s ability to continue as a going concern is contingent upon successful execution of management’s plan to improve liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months.”

WeWork, which is funded by Japanese tech behemoth Softbank, was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to work from home due to social distance restrictions. Even after workers returned to offices and coronavirus limitations were lifted, it has failed to earn a profit.

Following the announcement, shares of the company dropped 26 per cent on Tuesday. This came as little surprise to many, as its shares had been selling for pennies for months and investors recognised that WeWork’s financial responsibilities and losses had become untenable.

But how can a firm that was prepared for a spectacular IPO four years ago suddenly be warning of upcoming bankruptcy? Here is a closer look at the rise and fall of WeWork.

WeWork’s meteoric rise

WeWork was founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and designer Miguel McKelvey. Their vision was to lease office space and then rent smaller parcels of it to customers. The American company grew slowly at first, then fast, and finally at a breakneck pace, powered by a zero-interest-rate finance climate.

WeWork received a flood of funding from venture investors. By 2019, the startup was one of the largest private tenants of office space in Manhattan, with a valuation of $47 billion (Rs 3.89 lakh crore).

The decline

The company has been in trouble since Neumann’s forced departure in late 2019 following WeWork’s failed IPO, in which the company’s valuation fell from $47 billion (Rs 3.89 lakh crore) to less than $10 billion (Rs 82,817,500 crore).

Its collapse led to Neumann’s departure and cost the main shareholder, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, billions of dollars.

In February 2020, Sandeep Mathrani, an industry veteran with a reputation for rescuing distressed real estate enterprises, took Neumann’s position, claiming to halt the financial bleeding and restore order. However, his ambition was hampered upon his arrival due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which made the prospect of going to work horrifying. As a result, occupancy at WeWork offices plummeted to 46 per cent at its lowest point.

In March, WeWork appeared to reach an important turning point when it reached an agreement with some of its largest creditors including SoftBank to reduce its debt load by about $1.5 billion (Rs 12,421,500 crore) and extend other maturities. But in May, after three years on the job, Mathrani abruptly resigned to take a job at Sycamore Partners.

Last week, three board members also left the company due to “a material disagreement regarding Board governance and the Company’s strategic and tactical direction.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, WeWork said, they will be replaced by four new board members. The company is still looking for a permanent CEO and will concentrate its efforts over the next 12 months on lowering rental expenses, obtaining more favourable leases, boosting income, and generating money.

The fate of the New York-based company depends on the “successful execution of management’s plan to improve the company’s liquidity and profitability,” it said in the filing.

WeWork has lost billions of dollars during the first six months of this year, with macroeconomic conditions weakening demand for its shared office spaces, the company told regulators.

The future of WeWork

WeWork’s share price has been below a dollar for months and fell to 16 cents in after-market trading on Tuesday.

The company had a net loss in the first half of the year of $700 million after losing $2.3 billion (Rs 19,045,380 crore) in 2022. As of 30 June, it had $205 million (Rs 1,697 crore) in cash and equivalents and total liquidity of $680 million (Rs 5,629 crore). It has $2.91 billion (Rs 24,099,165 crore) in long-term debt, reports CNBC.

If WeWork fails and stops making lease payments, it may exacerbate the rout in the office space market and wreak even more havoc on commercial landlords in places like New York and San Francisco.

However, David Tolley, the interim chief executive, pointed to some bright spots in WeWork’s business, like growth in revenue, but he listed the headwinds the company faced, including a surfeit of office space in the market and increased competition from other co-working companies, reports The New York Times.

To increase its chances of remaining viable, WeWork said it would need to reduce its lease costs and other expenses, increase revenue and seek “additional capital via issuance of debt or equity securities or asset sales.”

