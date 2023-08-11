How Indian students face uncertainty after Canadian college revokes admission letters

Ashley had already paid her registration costs and scheduled her ticket from Punjab to Toronto when she learned, just over a week ago, that she was no longer admitted to Ontario’s Northern College.

“It was very heartbreaking for me. It was a huge impact on my lifestyle,” Ashley, who doesn’t have a last name, told CBC Toronto.

She received her acceptance letter in February to study healthcare administration at Scarborough’s Pures College of Technology, which is an affiliate of Northern College. She had already applied for a student visa, quit her job in healthcare and booked a one-way ticket to Toronto.

Now, instead of packing her bags, Ashley will remain in India while scrambling for a solution.

However, she is not the only one.

According to a media report on Thursday, at least 500 students, including Indians, have been left in limbo after a college in Canada’s Ontario province revoked their admission offers a month before the start of school.

“It was not a normal process for us as international students who have used all the savings that we have had,” she said.

Some of the students were already in Canada when they were informed their offers had been withdrawn, CBC News reported.

Some 500 international students recently received an email from Northern College in Ontario informing them that their admission offers for this coming school year had been revoked, the report said.

What the college is saying

Pures College said it was “ready, willing and able to accept all international students who received letters of admission,” but that its affiliate, Northern College, decided against doing so.

Pures statement reads: “Our public college partner has decided to withdraw these admissions, Pures had scheduled all the Fall semester students for study before the revocation was made by our partner,” reports CBC.

As a private college in partnership with a public college, Pures said it doesn’t have the authority to make final decisions on the admissions process.

Northern College says the problem was caused by Canada approving more visas for international students than expected.

According to David Francis, Northern College’s director of strategic initiatives, it is Northern College’s duty to foresee how many visas would be issued ahead of each semester. That means the school sends out more acceptance letters than it can handle, assuming that some of the applicants’ visas would be refused.

“As we look at program capacities, they are moving targets,” Francis told CBC.

Furthermore, he added that many students apply to many institutions. Northern College expects some of the students it accepts to transfer to other colleges as part of its forecasting for each semester. Pures said it would continue to collaborate with its counterpart and students to address the problem.

Students will be refunded or transferred to different schools, the college said. But some could still be on the hook for cancelled flights and accommodation.

‘The system is exploiting students’

This isn’t the first-time international students have been left in limbo by a Toronto school. Last May, hundreds of students said their enrolment was unilaterally suspended by Alpha College of Business and Technology, an affiliate of St. Lawrence College in Ontario.

Meanwhile, Jaspreet Singh, president of the International Sikh Student Association and a member of the World Sikh Organisation, says these situations are indicative of a bigger problem.

“The system is exploiting students,” he said, adding that situations like these aren’t uncommon in Canada.

“The same thing is happening every year…every semester,” CBS News quoted Singh as saying.

An international student is granted permission to study in Canada based on their acceptance to a designated learning institution. International students must present their acceptance letter upon arrival to clear immigration and receive a permit to stay in the country to complete their education.

The last-minute change has put students like Ashley in peril of losing their study licences.

With inputs from PTI