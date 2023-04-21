How did X chromosome get its shape? Scientists say they now have the answer

Everyone knows about chromosomes.

Discovered in the late 1800s after the invention of the light microscope, they are the building blocks of DNA.

The X chromosome, one of two sex chromosomes that determines gender, spans about 155 million DNA building blocks (base pairs).

Now, now scientists believe they have solved the mystery of how the X chromosome got its shape.

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

According to Sky News, researchers, in a study published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, say a protein called shugoshin holds the answer.

The team, led by professor Daniel Panne from the University of Leicester, and Dr Benjamin Rowland of the Netherlands Cancer Institute, say it is this protein (also known as SGO1) that ‘locks’ the chromosome into its famous X shape.

Phys.org quoted Rowland as explaining why they undertook this task.

“We saw a suspicious similarity between two molecules in the nucleus of our cells. They seemed to have exactly the same building blocks in one place, which could explain a lot of what happens within cells. So of course we had to investigate that.”

So, how does it work?

As per The Independent, when a cell splits into two it replicates the DNA and gives both cells equal amounts.

Each cell has around two metres of DNA – they thus turn DNA into small parcels to make it fit.

The cells then leave the two copies attached in the middle until they divide into two.

This now looks like an X under the microscope.

Sky News quoted Rowland as explaining: “A chromosome actually consists of two identical long DNA threads that at first are connected along their entire length.

“A host of ring-shaped cohesin molecules holds the two threads together. When a cell is about to divide, the cohesin rings open and the arms of the DNA come apart.”

“Shugoshin uses a molecular key that fits precisely into a kind of keyhole in cohesin. In doing so, it locks the cohesin rings. Because shugoshin works in the center of chromosomes, it is only there that it locks the rings. That gives chromosomes their X shape,” the study states, as per Interesting Engineering.

What does this mean?

“It is exciting to finally understand at a molecular and atomic level how the iconic X-shape of chromosomes during cell division is generated,” The Independent quoted Panne as saying.

Rowland told Phys.org this could have wide-reaching implications for the future.

“It looks like we have uncovered a universal mechanism by which cells determine the shape of their DNA,” he said.

“Remember: DNA is the code of life. The structure of DNA partly determines the function of DNA and therefore the behavior of our cells. So if you can determine the structure of DNA, this could have huge implications,” Rowland was quoted as saying by Phys.org.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.