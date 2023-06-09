HIV+ accused, ‘daughter-like’ possessive victim: The shocking revelations in the Mira Road murder case

In a crime similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man from Mira Road is accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, chopping up her body, and then boiling it in a pressure cooker to dissolve it before disposal.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Sane (56), who was arrested on Wednesday night and appeared in court on Thursday when he was ordered to eight days of police custody.

As the investigation continues, the murder of Saraswati Vaidya continues to throw up shocking details.

Let’s take a look.

Accused is HIV+

According to reports, Manoj Sane is HIV-positive and never engaged in physical contact with Saraswati Vaidya.

A report in Indian Express quoted a senior police officer as saying: “During the preliminary inquiry, Sane told police that in 2008 he discovered that he was HIV positive. Since then, he has been on medication. He said that he suspects he contracted the disease due to the use of infected blood during his treatment a long time ago after he had met with an accident.”

The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was reportedly described as “like his daughter” by the accused to the officials.

Possessive in nature

The officer described Sane as saying that Vaidya was highly possessive and suspected him of cheating on her anytime he arrived home later than usual in his police confession, according to News18.

Class 10 SSC exams

Sane was instructing the 32-year-old woman in maths as she prepared to sit for the Class 10 SSC exams, the officer further reported Sane as stating.

According to Indian Express, math equations were scrawled on a board that the police discovered on one of the walls of the seventh-floor apartment.

Suicide claim

Sane reportedly told authorities that Vaidya “died by suicide” on Thursday, according to News18.

ANI quoted the police as saying that the reason behind the murder is said to be a fight between the couple, after which the woman had poison.

More specifically, the senior officer explained to Indian Express that on 3 June, the accused saw the victim laying on the floor of their flat in the Geeta Nagar neighbourhood of Mira Road, close to Mumbai.

“He checked her pulse and found her dead. Fearing action against him, Sane decided to get rid of the body,” a senior officer quoted Sane’s confession.

When questioned by the authorities later, Sane admitted to domestic abuse.

No interactions with neighbours

A neighbour of the accused Sane said that he wasn’t even aware of the accused’s name until the alleged murder was uncovered.

“He kept only to himself and didn’t mingle with the others. I didn’t even know his name…A foul smell – like that of a dead rat – started emanating on Monday morning or Tuesday evening. We didn’t imagine the source of it to be that flat, we had seen things like that only on TV,” the neighbour told the news agency ANI.

The gruesome murder

Sane allegedly strangled Vaidya before dismembering her body, according to the authorities. He has apparently been attempting to cover up the crime since it occurred on 4 June.

The corpse was reportedly cut into 20 pieces in the bathroom by Sane with a tree cutter. The kitchen also contained some of the components. To ensure there was no unpleasant smell, the accused pressure-cooked the pieces before filling plastic bags with them for disposal.

“A tree cutter was kept in the hall and black plastic was spread all over the bed in the bedroom. The victim’s hair was lying in the bedroom. There were also three buckets kept in the kitchen, in which there were small pieces of the body and it was filled with blood,” a source said. Police also found the leg of the victim.

According to The Times of India, the accused was observed feeding stray dogs in the neighbourhood over the course of the previous three days, something he is not known to do. The authorities believe Sane may have given some of the victim’s body parts to stray animals.

However, the police on Friday clarified that this isn’t true. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Jayant Bajbale told ANI, “The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn’t feed her body pieces to dogs.” As per the police, the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

Additionally, they are looking into if any components were poured down the toilet.

A case has been registered under Sections 201 and 302 of the India Penal Code, which deal with providing false information and punishing murder.

With inputs from ANI

