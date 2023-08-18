The monsoon havoc continues in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh – the death toll from rain-related incidents, which include landslides, has risen to 74. Authorities peg that nearly 650 roads have been blocked, 10,714 houses have been completely or partially damaged, 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes have been disrupted. According to Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma, the monsoon season’s losses have reached around Rs 7,500 crore.

Amid this death and destruction, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has come under fire for a reference he made to ‘Bihari construction workers’.

What did he say and how did the Opposition, namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), react to Sukhu’s remark.

The CM’s Bihari remark

As the state grapples with the unprecedented damage and destruction, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that it wasn’t just unnatural rains which are a result of climate change that his state was suffering.

He blamed faulty structural design, indiscriminate construction work and “migrant architects” for the destruction faced by his state this week. Speaking to Indian Express, Sukhu said: “People construct houses without applying scientific methods. In recently made buildings, the drainage system is very poor. They believe they are draining the water without knowing that water is going nowhere but into the hills, making them fragile.

“Shimla is more than one-and-a-half century old, and its drainage system was excellent. Now there are buildings in the nullahs (runlets). The houses which are collapsing these days have not gone through the standards of structural engineering. The migrant architects (masons), whom I call ‘Bihari architects’ come here and construct floor on floor. We do not have local masons.”

See how vulnerable these hills are. These houses in Shimla just collapsed today like cards. Prayers 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jkR035IEo4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 15, 2023

He also blamed faulty cutting of rocks to widen highways as a reason for landslides. It’s important to note here that the hill state has already witnessed 113 landslides in 55 days since the onset of monsoon, as per data provided by the state emergency operation centre.

The chief minister said, “There is a way to cut the hills. Hills are always cut in slopes at an angle of 45 degree, 60 degree, etc but not at 90 degree, as was done at many locations between Kalka and Shimla.”

Moreover, Chief Minister Sukhu blamed indiscriminate construction for the devastation witnessed by the state. “The river didn’t enter homes, the homes entered the river.”

Opposition speaks up

Soon after the CM’s statements were reported, the AAP and the BJP came down heavily on Sukhu, calling his remarks irresponsible and insensitive.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is also the MP from Hamirpur in the state, said: “What has people of Bihar got to do with what is happening in Himachal? The state (Bihar) has played a big role in nation-building with its labourers as well as people who have occupied prominent positions across the country, whether as IAS or IPS officers. This comment by the state government reflects the mindset of the Congress party.”

He also added that now was not the time to play the blame game and the focus should be on providing relief to the afflicted citizens. “There are many people who have lost their lives and livelihood. The focus of any and every government should be to ensure maximum rescue and relief operations right now. This is not the time to play the blame game,” Thakur told News18.

The minister further stated that “we should wait for the detailed report on this regard before jumping the gun.”

Thakur’s fellow BJP colleague Suresh Bhardwaj, who is a senior leader in the state, also came down heavily on Sukhu for his remarks. “When the state is reeling under a disaster, we can’t fault labourers, mistris. They are here to earn a livelihood. Instead of blaming others, especially the poor, the CM should focus on relief work and devise a mechanism for more scientific development,” he was quoted as saying.

And even though the AAP is a part of the 26-party Opposition bloc, INDIA, the party’s spokesperson from the hill state also criticised the Congress chief minister for his remarks. “AAP as a party condemns this statement, which shows the Congress mentality of dividing the country. We are all Indians first. If the structural guidelines are being violated, it’s the failure of the government; how can you blame such a hardworking community,” said Malwinder Singh Kang.

Sukhu earning criticism from all sides, tried to distance himself from his previous remarks. Speaking to news agency ANI, the chief minister said: “I did not say anything as such. The people of Bihar were also stuck here. I got them evacuated by helicopters. Around 200 people from Bihar are still stuck here. They are like our brothers. It is the fault of our structural engineering, they are just labourers.”

Himachal Pradesh rain fury

Heavy rains in the state of Himachal have caused untold devastation, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that it has received 43 per cent excess rainfall since 1 June.

The state emergency operation centre has recorded that while 74 people have died in the recent rain-related incidents, a total of 214 deaths have been recorded in the state since 24 June and another 38 people are still missing.

Rescue efforts continue at landslide sites in Shimla and the Indian army, Air Force and other personnel have evacuated 309 people from flood-affected areas in Kangra district's Fatehpur and Pong Dam in Indora. In total, 2,074 individuals have been rescued over the past three days.

Visiting the rain-affected areas on Thursday, CM Sukhu also said that rebuilding efforts will take over a year and he described the entire process to be a ‘mountain-like challenge’.

The reconstruction and relief operations are also being hampered owing to the continuous rainfall; the IMD has predicted scattered rains for the state for the next four-five days.

