Five bids blocked in five months: Why China continues to protect Pakistan-based terrorists

China is at it again. It has once again backed a Pakistan-based terrorist at the United Nations. This time it is Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

On Wednesday, China put a hold on a proposal by India and the United States o blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The 46-year-old key LeT leader and head of the terror organisation’s cleric wing was designated a terrorist by the Indian government in April. He has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, and planning and executing attacks by the LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan. He has also been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan, and during his sermons propagating for jihad against India, Israel, the United States and Indian interests in the West, the home ministry said in its notification.

China placed the hold on the proposal to add Hafiz Talah Saeed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council, reports PTI. It is the second time in less than two days that Beijing put a hold on the bid submitted by India and the United States to designate a Pakistan-based militant as a global terrorist.

However, China continues to shield terrorists with links to Pakistan time and again. We take a look at all bids blocked by the neighbouring nation and why has this become a habit.

October 2022: Shahid Mahmood

China on Tuesday blocked a proposal by India and the US at the UN to list LeT’s Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist.

A senior leader based in Karachi, the 42-year-old has been affiliated with the terror outfit since at least 2007. The United States declared him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2016.

According to the US Department of Treasury, Mahmood served as the vice chairman of Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a humanitarian and fundraising arm of LeT as early as June 2015 and at least June 2016. In 2014, he was the leader of FIF in Karachi and in August 2013, was identified as a LeT publications wing member.

He travelled to Bangladesh to distribute funds to a Burmese migrant camp for facilitating LeT recruitment. He also visited Syria, Turkey and Gaza.

“While part of LeT’s operations team, Mahmood’s areas of responsibility included Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. Additionally, in August 2013, Mahmood was instructed to forge covert links with Islamic organisations in Bangladesh and Burma, and as of late 2011, Mahmood claimed that LeT’s primary concern should be attacking India and America,” the US Department of Treasury says on its website.



September 2022: Sajid Mir

A proposal moved by the US and co-supported by India against LeT terrorist Sajid Mir was thwarted by China. One of India’s most wanted terrorists, he played a key role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Mir, who is said to be the “handler” of the terror strike, has a bounty of US $5 million on his head. He is on the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) “most wanted” list. He allegedly served as the chief planner of the attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the strike, says the FBI.

He is also wanted by the US for a terror conspiracy against a Danish newspaper and its employee in 2008 and 2009.

August 2022: Abdul Rauf Azhar

In August, China blocked a proposal to blacklist the senior Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar, saying it needed more time to assess the application.

The brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Rauf is one of the conspirators of the 1999 hijack of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. It was planned to secure Masood Azhar’s release from jail.

He was responsible for the attack on Parliament in 2001, the 2005 attack on the makeshift Ayodhya Temple, and the 2016 strike on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot. He is believed to have strong ties with the Taliban, Al Qaeda, LeT and Haqqani network.

Designated a “global terrorist” by the US in 2010, Rauf has been reportedly been taking refuge in Pakistan.

June 2022: Abdul Rehman Makki

In June, China put a technical hold on the proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed.

The two countries had called for designating Makki as a “Global Terrorist” under the ISIS and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC. He has been accused of radicalising youth in Jammu and Kashmir and planning attacks in the region.

A firebrand terrorist, he is a known face at the Kashmir Solidarity rallies held in Islamabad. In 2010, he threatened “rivers of blood” in India for not handling Kashmir to Pakistan and threatened to seize it. In November 2010, he was put on the US treasury department list of designated and sanctioned terrorists. A bounty of $20 million was offered for information on him, reports The Indian Express.

According to the US, Makki has played a role in raising funds for LeT operations and has occupied various leadership roles in the LeT. He has been working closely with Hafiz Saeed and would always be present in court during hearings against the 26/11 mastermind.

March 2019: Masood Azhar

In March 2019, China prevented a UNSC committee from blacklisting Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar. However, two months on, the United Nations declared him a global terrorist, which came as a big diplomatic win for India after China withdrew its objections.

Beijing had been blocking India’s attempts to secure the designation against Azhar almost for a decade.

Azhar is one of the terrorists freed by India in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999. Since his release, he has overseen several terror attacks, including some targeting India. He has been accused of plotting the February 14 attack on a paramilitary convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama that lead to the deaths of 40 personnel.

China’s motives

For years, China has been raising objections and blocking India’s bid to crack down on terrorists. It is their way to ensure that Pakistan keeps India occupied in regional battles.

However, the US has blacklisted some terrorists shielded by China like LeT’s intelligence chief Azam Cheema and Hizbul Mujahideen head Mohamed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin. While Cheema trained 26/11 handlers, Salahuddin has been focused on spreading terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

“…China is, in fact, supporting terror against India by placing hurdles before the 1267 committee and shielding the mass murderers from facing justice,” writes journalist Shishir Gupta in Hindustan Times. In return, Pakistan remains mum against the oppression of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province.



With inputs from agencies

