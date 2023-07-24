After a Varanasi court on Friday ordered for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, barring the wazukhana, a 30-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) entered the premises on Monday morning at 7 am to carry out their study to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built upon a temple.

The ASI team has been instructed by the court to videograph the proceedings and submit its report to the court before 4 August.

The actions are based on a plea by four women worshippers who claim the Gyanvapi mosque was built after razing an ancient Hindu temple and that a scientific study is needed to bring out the full facts.

As the survey is underway, let’s take a closer look at what it entails and what it means for the mosque.

What is the ASI’s scientific survey?

On Friday, the Varanasi court issued directions for a “scientific investigation/survey/excavation” of the mosque premises. District judge A K Vishvesh directed that a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey, excavation, carbon dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure to find out as to whether same has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of Hindu temple.

It specifically directed the use of GPR technology for survey “just below the three domes of the building in question”, and to conduct an excavation there “if required”.

However, the wazukhana will be excluded from the survey as it was sealed last year on the orders of the Supreme Court after the Hindu side had argued of the presence of a Shivling, while the Muslims said the object was a fountain.

The ASI scientific survey will include carbon dating, a method used to determine the age of matter that was once living. Developed by American chemist Willard Libby in 1946, carbon dating can also be to determine the age of objects younger than 50,000 years.

Radiocarbon dating works by comparing the three different isotopes of carbon. The most abundant, carbon-12, remains stable in the atmosphere. On the other hand, carbon-14 is radioactive and decays into nitrogen-14 over time.

According to experts, the dead organisms within the inanimate objects can help in deciding when the particular object reached that place.

However, carbon dating is not always precise. As science journal Nature explains, the method assumes the amount of carbon-14 in the atmosphere has been constant in time and space, which is not true.

Moreover, carbon emissions from fossil fuels are disturbing the ratio of carbon-12 and carbon-14 in the atmosphere, reports Smithsonian magazine. “In a couple of decades, we will not be able to distinguish if any radiocarbon age we get out or carbon might be from the past or from the future,” fears Peter Köhler, a physicist at the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research.

However, despite its shortcomings, carbon dating is the most accurate dating tool at archaeologists’ disposal currently.

Besides carbon dating, the scientific survey at the Gyanvapi premises will include the use of GPR technology. For the unaware, GPR is a method of surveying subsurface materials. Using electromagnetic radar pulses, GPR can image materials in the ground, concrete, rock, ice and other structures without disturbing the surface. This could be particularly helpful in the Gyanvapi mosque as it won’t disturb or damage anything at the surface level.

Who’s present and not present during the survey?

In addition to the ASI team, the lawyers of all the Hindu petitioners to the legal dispute are also present for the survey.

However, the mosque management committee has boycotted the survey, with Syed Mohammad, joint secretary of the Masjid Committee, saying: “None of the members of the Muslim side will be present during the survey.”

Importantly, the Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Varanasi district court’s order allowing the inspection. At the time of publishing this report, the apex court put on hold the survey for two days – 26 July.

In its order, the SC said, “We permit the petitioner (mosque committee) to move the high court under Article 227 (writ jurisdiction of high courts), challenging the order of the district judge of Varanasi, having taken regard of the fact that the order was passed at 4:30 pm on 21 July and the ASI survey is being carried out today.

“To permit them some breathing time, we direct that the district court order shall not be enforced till 5 pm on 26 July. If the petitioner moves the high court, the registrar-judicial of the high court shall ensure that it is placed before a roster (a bench) so that it is heard before the status quo order ends,” the bench said in its order.

What happens next?

The ASI team has been given until 4 August to submit their findings to the Varanasi court. As News18 states in a report, the ASI survey would be decisive in this battle of contested history and invaded heritage.

The case also puts the spotlight on The Places of Worship Act, 1991 and the future of this legislation that was born during the PV Narasimha Rao government. For the unaware, the Places of Worship Act bears the title: “An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

The heart of this legislation states that a place of worship’s religious character “shall continue to be the same as it existed” as it was on 15 August, 1947.

However, as retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur states, “This campaign (in Varanasi) is just the beginning of a series of demands in respect to other places of worship on which there are (Hindu) claims.

