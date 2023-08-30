All those who wander want to do it frugally. Travellers are always looking for discounts and cheap tickets. And now there’s a way to determine what’s the best time to book air tickets, courtesy of Google Flights. The new feature will benefit those looking to save money on airfare. (Who is not?)

What is Google Flights?

Google Flights is a search engine that helps travellers find the best prices on flights. Launched in September 2011, it is a fast, powerful metasearch engine that covers more than 300 airlines and online travel agency partners.

With a variety of features, it helps find flights that suit the plans and budgets of flyers. The search throws up schedules of different airlines and helps you compare flight prices.

It’s a lot like the tool Skyscanner or online travel companies like MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip but does not have referral link charges for airlines.

What is the newest feature on Google Flights?

Google Flights has rolled out a new feature that will help flyers determine the right time to book tickets. This is in addition to the existing price alerts and price guarantee choice, where you get a refund if prices drop after you book, which are already available on the platform.

The platform promises to offer new insights into the “cheapest time to book”. It will help answer the age-old question: Is it better to book now or wait for prices to lower? “For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination,” Google says in its blog spot.

Google Flights already lets users know if current prices for a search are high, low, or as expected compared with past averages for the same route. But now, they have reliable trend data which gives users access to the time frame in which prices have been typically the lowest.

Users can then better decide whether to book now or later, Google said in the release.

How can Google Flights make the prediction?

Travel companies analyse historical data to look at patterns and make predictions. Google crunched data from the first seven months and zeroed in on trends.

These insights can tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure and whether or not you are in a sweet spot. Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking. Either way, you can make that decision with a greater sense of confidence, Google says.

The tech giant has unveiled flight book trends for 2023 after looking at pricing patterns observed on Google Flights.



What is the best time to book flights in 2023?

Most trends for 2023 are similar to 2022 with two notable exceptions.

The best time to book flights for the Christmas holidays this year will be 71 days before departure – the average price is expected to be the lowest then. Last year’s projection said that fares would be the lowest 22 days before takeoff, according to a report in Forbes. Google predicts that the right time to book a flight for the weekend before Christmas this year would be the first few days of November.

“That huge seven-week shift is a course correction,” Forbes quotes James Byers, group product manager for Google Flights, as saying. Last year’s prediction was based on data that included 2020, which was “not the best indicator of what to expect going forward,” he added. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel across the world and hence going forth Google would exculed that data.

For flights to Europe, the old advice to book early still stands. Fares tend to be the lowest 72 days or more before departure. The prices no longer drop before picking up, according to Google.

“Average airfares from the US to Europe only tend to increase over time, especially once you’re about 10 weeks from departure. So if you want to dust off that passport, you should book your flight as soon as possible,” it said in the blog.

How will users know when prices will drop?

Google encourages users to turn on price tracking, a feature that will automatically notify them if airfares drop significantly. People have the option to turn on tracking for specific dates if they have a travel plan in mind. Those who are more flexible can turn on “any dates” price tracking to receive emails about deals in the next three to six months.

What is Google’s price guarantee feature?

Some flight results come with a colourful price guarantee badge. This means that Google is confident that the airfare you are seeing will not drop any lower before departure. “When you book one of these flights, we’ll monitor the price every day before takeoff, and if the price does go down, we’ll pay you back the difference via Google Pay,” the tech giant says.

