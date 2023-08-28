G20 summit: Why Delhi's makeover has sparked a political war between AAP and BJP

Delhi is preparing for the forthcoming three-day G-20 gathering next month, with several beautification initiatives in full swing. Who footed the bills for the makeover projects, however, is a source of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Sunday, when several AAP leaders put out pictures and a video of beautified parts of the national capital on X, previously Twitter, both parties sparred over who should take credit for the city’s beautification.

The AAP rejected the BJP’s claim that the makeover is wholly supported by the central government, while the latter accused the ruling AAP dispensation in the national capital of claiming credit for Delhi’s makeover for the G20 Summit.

BJP hits out at AAP for stealing credit

The conflict began when the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, declared that the central government is funding development activities done by the Delhi government and municipal corporation in preparation for the G-20 conference. Sachdeva went on to say that if the Kejriwal administration had completed its planned initiatives, the major markets in Delhi would have been magnificent by now.

He claimed that even the wall painting concept was introduced by the Centre first in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in the NDMC area.

Sachdeva said it is regrettable that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers "are shamelessly trying to steal credit for Delhi's makeover by making social media posts".

"I challenge Delhi chief minister Kejriwal to cite even one project of beautification or development done by his government in Delhi for G20 preparations," he added.

The Delhi BJP will soon hold a press conference and present a full list of only G20-related development projects in the city funded by the Centre, Sachdeva said.

"Using small videos, Delhi BJP spokespersons and office bearers will take the Narendra Modi government's contribution in Delhi's makeover to the people," he added.

AAP retaliates

The AAP hit back. “It is shocking to see that the BJP had to claim the developmental work undertaken by the AAP government as their own. All funds for PWD roads were allocated and expended by the PWD of the Delhi Government, and the MCD roads were financed by the MCD,” the AAP asserted in a statement.

“The Central Government solely provided funds for the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) and NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) roads. This form of politics will not contribute to the nation's progress. As we are on the brink of hosting the G20 summit, with India taking a leading role, the BJP's primary concern seems to be indulging in dirty politics,” the party stated, reports India Today.

The AAP also accused the BJP of playing dirty politics at a time when the country is going to host the G20 Summit.

"This level of politics is not going to help the country. We are about to host the G20 Summit where India is leading the charge, but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics," the party added.

G20 preparations

According to Raj Niwas officials, around 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and greenery would adorn designated highways and places in the national capital for the G20 Summit in September.

Among the prominent places designated for the purpose involves, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, and the ITPO.

Various initiatives are underway under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, including tree planting, wall painting, signage and lighting installations, as well as demolition and restoration.

The G20 Summit will take place in India on 9 and 10 September in which various world leaders including US president Joe Biden will participate.

