G20 Summit in Delhi: Where will Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other leaders stay?

New Delhi is set to host the Group of 20 (G20) leaders for a summit this weekend. The G20 conclave is slated to be held on 9-10 September at a decked-up Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan.

Besides the heads of state and their spouses, several delegates of the G20 bloc, including 19 countries and the European Union, and leaders of international organisations will also descend upon the National Capital. India’s special invitees for the summit include the heads of state of Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Mauritius, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

In view of the event, security has been tightened in Delhi, with many traffic and other restrictions coming into place this week. As world leaders check in, let’s take a look at where some of them will be staying.

Joe Biden

United States president Joe Biden will land in Delhi on Friday (8 September) evening. His dwelling arrangements have been made at the ITC Maurya Sheraton.

As per India Today, the US president will be staying on the 14th floor of the hotel and only those who have special access cards will be allowed to visit Biden. US Secret Service commandos will also be present inside the hotel for added security.

The leader will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day of his arrival.

After the G20 Summit, Biden will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial on Sunday before leaving for Vietnam, as per Hindustan Times (HT).

Emmanuel Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron, who will arrive in Delhi on Saturday, will be accommodated at the Claridges Hotel.

The next day, Modi will engage in bilateral talks with the French president and the two leaders may also partake in an afternoon lunch, as per a Mint report.

Rishi Sunak

Shangri-La Hotel will host Rishi Sunak as he makes his first official trip to India as the British prime minister.

The 43-year-old leader – who has roots in India – will be warmly welcomed by his relatives, who have planned a feast and “non-stop dancing” to Punjabi music, reported The Daily Telegraph.

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau will fly to Delhi on 9 September. After attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Jakarta on 5-6 September, Trudeau is now in Singapore for a working visit till Friday.

In Delhi, the Canadian prime minister will stay at The Lalit Hotel. It is unclear if he and PM Modi will meet for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Chinese delegation

Premier Li Qiang will represent China’s delegation at the G20 Summit as President Xi Jinping skips the high-profile event. The Chinese dignitaries will be staying at the Taj Hotel, which was booked for Xi’s stay.

The Brazilian delegation is also expected to be put up at the hotel, as per News18.

Anthony Albanese

Imperial Hotel will play host to Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese during his visit to India.

After marking his presence in Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit, he will set off for the Philippines and then to New Delhi.

Other leaders

According to Wion, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reside at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi during the G20 Summit. Turkey’s delegation has also picked The Trident in Gurugram and Pullman New Delhi Aerocity for their accommodation, reported Times Now.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who will attend the summit in place of President Vladimir Putin, will also stay at the Oberoi.

Gurugram’s Oberoi will reportedly host South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Delegates from The Netherlands, Nigeria, and the European Union will put up at Le Meridian.

The Italian delegation has chosen JW Marriott in New Delhi Aerocity and Hyatt Regency in Bikaji Cama Place for their boarding, as per Times Now.

How will they travel?

Hundreds of luxury cars have been prepared to ferry foreign dignitaries around Delhi. As per Times of India (TOI), luxury rental vehicles have been ordered from Nepal and the UAE to meet the demands for G20.

“Over 1,050 luxury vehicles are needed for the event and we are meeting 63 per cent of that demand. Vehicles have been brought not just from other Indian cities, but even Nepal. We are trying to fly in a left-hand drive luxury van from Dubai with an air cargo bill of Rs 8 lakh for the van’s return Dubai-Delhi trip,” Gurudev Ahluwalia, MD of KTC India, the country’s oldest car rental company, told TOI.

Safety arrangements will be made for all these vehicles.

What about the G20 menu?

Leaders attending the G20 Summit will reportedly be served all-vegetarian dishes.

Millets will be one of the highlights of the delicacies, with special millet thali, Millet pulao and millet idli dominating the menu, as per Mint. To showcase India’s diverse food choices, the dishes will also include Rajasthan’s Dal Bati Churma, Bengali Rasgulla, South Indian special Masala Dosa, and Bihar’s Litti Chokha.

Foreign dignitaries will also be able to enjoy Indian street food like pani puri, chatpati chaat, Dahi Bhalla and so on.

With inputs from agencies