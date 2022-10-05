From inaugurating AIIMS to attending Kullu Dussehra: All that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a busy Dussehra. From the inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur to laying the foundation stone of a 31-km long four-laning project of the National Highway of India from Pinjore to Nalagarh, the prime minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh was packed with the launch of several developmental projects. Apart from this, he will also participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

According to a report by PTI, Modi said that previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls but his government lays stones and also inaugurates projects.

Let’s take a closer look at what was on Modi’s to-do list today.

AIIMS Bilaspur

In a bid to boost the medical infrastructure of the hilly state, the PM inaugurated the newly constructed AIIMS Bilaspur, the foundation stone of which was laid by him back in 2017. Constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,470 crore, the hospital is equipped with 18 specialities and 17 super-speciality departments along with 18 modular operation theatres.

A project that was undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, AIIMS Bilaspur has a capacity of 750 beds out of which 64 are Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. The hospital spreads over 247 acres.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the hospital has also set up a Centre for Digital Health to reach the inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 100 students can apply for MBBS courses in the hospital in addition to 60 students for nursing courses every year.

Modi said that the hospital will not only increase access to affordable healthcare but is also eco-friendly. He said that AIIMS Bilaspur will be known as ‘Green AIIMS.’

Connecting Pinjore to Nalagarh

The 31-km four-laning project of the National Highway of India from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105 will serve as a connecting link for people travelling from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan to Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

For the project, which is worth over Rs 1,690 crore, as many as 185 structures will be razed to pave way for the long stretch of road, according to a report by The Tribune.

“About 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The road will have 104 culverts, 16 minor bridges and five major bridges.

With this project, the government hopes to boost tourism in the state and ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh.

Medical Device Park

In March, the Himachal Pradesh Industries Department signed 15 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with potential investors to build a Medical Device Park (MDP) in Nalagarh in Solan district.

According to a report by Outlook, the MDP will enable the state to manufacture its own health equipment. The park will cover an area of 265 hectares.

The project, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore, will also include the setting up of a Centre of Excellence of CiBiod PGIMER.

Hydro Engineering College

The higher education sector of Himachal Pradesh is slowly expanding.

After inaugurating AIIMS, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla.

According to a Press Information Bureau statement, the college was built at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

The college will train people to engage in hydropower projects. It will also provide the youth with ample job opportunities in the hydropower sector.

Kullu Dussehra

After launching the above-mentioned developmental projects, Narendra Modi participated in the historic Kullu Dussehra festivities.

According to a report by ANI, he is the first prime minister of the country to attend the festival.

The festival will be celebrated from 5 October to 11 October this year. Kullu Dussehra represents a congregation of more than 300 deities of the Valley.

The Prime Minister witnessed the divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

