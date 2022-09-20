Explainers

Firstpost Podcast: Why women are burning hijabs, chopping off hair in Iran

The death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in Iran has stirred the world. Tune in to know the details here

FP Podcast September 20, 2022 18:46:54 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Why women are burning hijabs, chopping off hair in Iran

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 20, 2022 18:46:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

‘Students should wear prescribed uniform’: SG Tushar Mehta on hijab ban hearing in SC
India

‘Students should wear prescribed uniform’: SG Tushar Mehta on hijab ban hearing in SC

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia is hearing a batch 23 petitions challenging the ban on girl-students wearing the Hijab in schools and colleges

'Will right to dress also mean right to undress?' asks Supreme Court in hijab case hearing
India

'Will right to dress also mean right to undress?' asks Supreme Court in hijab case hearing

The SC was hearing arguments by the lawyer for one of the petitioners challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict declining to lift the state government's ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state

When Indian sportswomen refused to wear hijab to compete in Iran
India

When Indian sportswomen refused to wear hijab to compete in Iran

Ace shooter Heena Sidhu and chess grandmaster Soumya Swaminathan have boycotted tournaments in Iran to protest against the hijab law