Firstpost Podcast| Pakistan's economy: From bad to worse
Pakistan is a low income developing country and after the recent floods and since Imran Khan's regime, we have been listening that its economy is in poor bids. Tune in for a detailed analysis of the situation and the way forward
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World
Pakistan in dire financial danger as FDI declines by 52 percent
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan has dropped by 52 percent in the first four months of the current financial year. The State Bank of Pakistan released information about this last Monday
World
Pakistan floods: 8 million still stranded months after deluge, says UN
The UN report also revealed that more than 600,000 children in Pakistan have not received any polio vaccine due to lack of reach to the affected areas
First Cricket
England captain Ben Stokes to donate entire match fees from Pakistan Tests to assist flood victims
The terrible condition of the Pakistani people caused by the floods made Stokes take the decision to support the rebuilding of the most affected areas.