Explainers

Firstpost Podcast: Is Virat Kohli nearing the end of a glorious career?

After being out of form for some time now what does Virat Kohli's journey in cricket look like?

FP Podcast September 01, 2022 15:30:20 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Is Virat Kohli nearing the end of a glorious career?

Virat Kohli shares his photo on Instagram on Friday. Instagram/Virat Kohli

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 01, 2022 15:30:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad's smart reply when asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar
First Cricket News

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad's smart reply when asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Gaikwad was asked to pick between a training session with MS Dhoni and dinner with Sachin Tendulkar. Here's what he had to say...

Rohit Sharma says providing role clarity can help struggling players overcome rough patch
First Cricket News

Rohit Sharma says providing role clarity can help struggling players overcome rough patch

Rohit feels as a captain it is his job to understand what his players need when they are going through a rough patch.