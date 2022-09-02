Firstpost Podcast: Implications of INS Vikrant's launch and change in naval ensign
All about the new INS Vikrant and changes made to the Indian navy flag. Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Inside INS Vikrant, the first India-made aircraft carrier: 1,600 crew, 18 floors and more
On 2 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) into the Navy as INS Vikrant. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, INS Vikrant is built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore approximately
INS Vikrant is exceptional symbol of self-reliant, aspirational India, says Rajnath Singh
INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned into the Indian Navy today.
'New India is the land of new opportunities', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens