Explainers

Firstpost Podcast: Implications of INS Vikrant's launch and change in naval ensign

All about the new INS Vikrant and changes made to the Indian navy flag. Tune in to find out

FP Podcast September 02, 2022 19:28:12 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Implications of INS Vikrant's launch and change in naval ensign

Indian Navy officers and attendees stand on a deck of the Indian indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during its commissioning at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi. AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 02, 2022 19:28:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

Inside INS Vikrant, the first India-made aircraft carrier: 1,600 crew, 18 floors and more
India

Inside INS Vikrant, the first India-made aircraft carrier: 1,600 crew, 18 floors and more

On 2 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) into the Navy as INS Vikrant. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, INS Vikrant is built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore approximately

INS Vikrant is exceptional symbol of self-reliant, aspirational India, says Rajnath Singh
India

INS Vikrant is exceptional symbol of self-reliant, aspirational India, says Rajnath Singh

INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned into the Indian Navy today.

'New India is the land of new opportunities', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India

'New India is the land of new opportunities', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens