Firstpost Podcast | Humanitarian assistance: Why India is helping earthquake-hit Turkey

Helping the crisis-hit country has been a part of the Nehruvian policy that PM Narendra Modi has kept intact. Over the years, India has increased its foreign aid. How and why India is helping Turkey this time? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast February 09, 2023 11:49:53 IST
The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for quake-hit Turkey. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar

