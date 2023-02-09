Firstpost Podcast | Humanitarian assistance: Why India is helping earthquake-hit Turkey
Helping the crisis-hit country has been a part of the Nehruvian policy that PM Narendra Modi has kept intact. Over the years, India has increased its foreign aid. How and why India is helping Turkey this time? Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World
India to send NDRF, medical teams & relief materials to quake-hit Turkey
Turkey declared a level-4 alert after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed hundreds of lives. The “level 4” alarm calls for international assistance
World
Khalsa Aid International dispatches team to set up kitchen, distribute blankets in earthquake-hit Turkey
On the day the devastating earthquake struck in Turkey and Syria Khalsa Aid dispatched a three-person team from the organisation’s Iraq chapter
World
In quake-hit Turkey, Syria, many victims, too little time
Turkey’s disaster management agency said the country’s death toll had risen to 6,234 as more bodies had been recovered