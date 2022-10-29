Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Why is US dollar rising against Indian rupee
US dollar is appreciating against Indian rupees, the exchange rates have touched 82 rupees per US dollar, USD is also rising against the other currencies of the world. What are the reasons behind the rise of dollar and what is its impact on Indian economy? Tune in to find out
