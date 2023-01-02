Firstpost Podcast | Explained: Russia-Turkey patch up?
In their first talks in more than a decade, the defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on Wednesday discussing the Syrian crisis, refugee issues and terrorism. What are the geopolitical implications of such a move? Tune in to find out
