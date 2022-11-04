Explainers

Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Political scenario of Gujarat prior to upcoming elections

For 24 years now, BJP is in power in Gujarat, the home state of PM Narendra Modi. As the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the assembly polls, what are the chances for the saffron party, Congress and AAP? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast November 04, 2022 11:41:39 IST
Gujarat Elections 2022 will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results to be declared on December 8 Image Courtesy ANI

Updated Date: November 04, 2022 12:03:25 IST

