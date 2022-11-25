Explainers

Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as Pakistan's new army chief

Pakistan is a very uneasy throne, on paper who seats on it hardly matters, what matters is how long someone can enjoy the goodwill of the army. In such a scenario, what implications army's new chief would have on domestic and international politics of Pakistan? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast November 25, 2022 17:53:36 IST
Lieutenant General Asim Munir will succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Pakistan's army chief . Image Courtesy: ISPR

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 17:53:36 IST

