Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Is COVID-19 back in China?

On 19th December, Chinese authorities confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths. Horrifying but unconfirmed images and videos circulating in the social media; is world on the verge of a new COVID wave? Tune in for a detailed analysis

FP Podcast December 21, 2022 17:52:27 IST
China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. AP.

