Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Is COVID-19 back in China?
On 19th December, Chinese authorities confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths. Horrifying but unconfirmed images and videos circulating in the social media; is world on the verge of a new COVID wave? Tune in for a detailed analysis
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World
In China's Qingdao, authorities check over 3 mn swabs for COVID-19 in two days after minor outbreak
The move to conduct tests of around 9.4 million population within five days comes after the detection of a dozen cases linked to a hospital on Sunday
World
China reports first COVID-19 death in almost six months
While China has an overall vaccination rate of more than 92 per cent having received at least one dose, that number is considerably lower among the elderly, particularly those over age 80