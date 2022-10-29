Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Elon Musk's Twitter takeover
The biggest and what is touted to be the messiest deals of our time, Twitter-Musk deal, is in its final episode, the deal has reportedly been closed and the world's richest man owns Twitter, what is the history behind and what it has become? Tune in to find out
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: How Elon Musk got $44 billion to buy Twitter
Of the $44 billion to takeover Twitter, Elon Musk has contributed $15 billion of his personal funds. The remaining amount has come from investment funds, and bank loans
Will Elon Musk kick out Twitter's many fake accounts?
Elon Musk later cited bots as a reason to back out of buying the social media platform. Now that the billionaire has completed the deal, he's faced with the task of delivering on his promise to clean up the fake profiles that have preoccupied him and bedeviled Twitter
'Perfume Salesman' Elon Musk sold over 10,000 bottles of his new fragrance in just under one hour after launch
Although it was launched as a meme-product, Elon Musk has managed to sell about $2 million's worth of his perfume 'Burnt Hair'. In fact, he sold half of the perfumes within an hour of being launched.